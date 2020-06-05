Longmont protests on Friday and Saturday will join in national call for racial justice

Following protests in Boulder, Denver and across the nation, a Longmont woman announced on Facebook earlier this week that she would be helping to host a local protest Friday and that she invited police to join in the calling to end systemic racism. Another Facebook group also announced it would host a rolling vigil Saturday.

The peaceful rally will begin at 3 p.m. Friday on the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue. Emma Izquierdo, who called on residents to join the effort, posted on a Longmont Facebook group Wednesday that she had sent a letter to Longmont police that announced the rally and invited them to take part, alongside protesters.

“I wish that we can come together as a community so everyone involved can feel safe and part of a community that we love,” Izquierdo wrote in the post.

A group called Longmont Leads with Love also invited people via Facebook to peacefully protest between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday at Sixth Avenue and Main Street. The post said that many Longmont residents have been standing at the street corner already, holding signs and banners to “demand an end to state-sponsored violence against people of color and a beginning of a new era of justice and equity.”

The Longmont Leads with Love post emphasized that anyone participating in the rolling vigil should take precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. People are asked to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing.

The events will not be the first in Longmont to stand with Black Lives Matter protests across the country, following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer was seen kneeling on his neck. Groups of people have been seen downtown protesting for racial justice.

On Wednesday night, about 50 protesters were seen in the 600 block of Main Street. A 33-year-old man, Nicholas Fowler, confronted the protesters and brandished a hatchet at them. Fowler was charged on suspicion of felony menacing, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, inciting a riot, and having an open container of alcohol.