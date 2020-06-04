GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont’s Sunrise Stampede will be virtual this year

LONGMONT, CO – AUGUST 10, 2019: Runners start the 2-mile of the 2019 Sunrise Stampede in Longmont on August 10, 2019. (Photo by Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Longmont’s annual Sunrise Stampede race will be held again this year — but virtually, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to the Education Foundation for the St Vrain Valley.

The foundation, in its Wednesday email announcement of plans for this year’s family-oriented 10K or 2-mile run-walk, said that in years past, the event has raised more than $225,000 for student programs in the St. Vrain Valley Schools.

Net proceeds support Teacher Innovation Grants awarded to teachers who have innovative ideas to enhance learning for students with special needs.

“Since we cannot be together on race day, we are planning for a virtual race,” Education Foundation for the St. Vrain Valley said. “Participants can sign up for their selected distance, 10K or 2-mile, and complete the race on a course of their choice from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8th.”

There will be a live broadcast event on Aug. 8, which was to have been Sunrise Stampede Day this year.

People can register now for the virtual Sunrise Stampede at tinyurl.com/yaq3vewc. Registration is to close at noon Aug. 5. Further information about this year’s event is available at sunrisestampede.org.

 

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
