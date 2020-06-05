GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

No injuries in fire at unoccupied home in Hygiene on Thursday

NewsBoulder Area news

No injuries in fire at unoccupied home in Hygiene on Thursday




No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged an unoccupied home in Hygiene on Thursday evening.

An unoccupied home in Hygiene was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday evening. No one was injured in the blaze. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)

Lyons and Hygiene firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the 7500 block of Hygiene Road, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, according to the release.

The unoccupied house was being renovated and no one was inside at the time of the fire, the release said. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, it appears it could be related to construction work. Authorities do not believe the circumstances of the fire were suspicious.

The home owner responded to the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the release said.



