Recipes from Colorado eateries featured in charity-driven digital cookbook

During quarantine, in an attempt to stay active and keep boredom at bay, Nadia Mashar took many strolls around her Dallas neighborhood. On those walks, she took note of the countless dining establishments that were temporarily shuttered or not running at full capacity due to COVID-19 closures. Wanting to show support for area restaurants, she perused takeout menus and dined on a varied selection of cuisine — twice a day — at home. In addition to ordering in more frequently, Mashar felt the urge to help the food and bev industry on a larger scale.

Admittedly not a writer, but a self-proclaimed “foodie,” Mashar has released “United We Cook,” a digital cookbook that features diverse dishes from 100 restaurants in 37 cities across the country — including mouthwatering creations from Boulder’s Blackbelly and Santo, both started by Bravo’s season 5 “Top Chef” winner Hosea Rosenberg. All proceeds from book sales will go to participating eateries and local food banks. Only available on the United We Cook website, a copy of the vast collection is automatically downloadable after payment is complete. We caught up with the philanthropist to find out what sparked her initiative, what Colorado recipes can be found in the book and why home cooks recreating dishes is the next best thing to traveling to James Beard award-winning restaurants this summer.

Daily Camera: I love that you spearheaded this initiative to help restaurants and food banks. What prompted you to want to give back in such a big way?

Nadia Mashar: I did have some chats with some local restaurants in Dallas and it was hard to hear their stories of uncertainty, loss of revenue, among other hardships. I did do a lot more takeout than usual, but then this idea dawned on me to have more cities involved. The featured restaurants range from fine dining to small mom-and-pop cafes. This is the first and only collaboration of 100 restaurants in history where they came together to help each other and local communities.

DC: What recipes from which Boulder and Denver restaurants can we find in the book?

NM: From Denver, readers will find spring pea and vanilla soup and grilled ratatouille from 12 at Madison that has been permanently closed due to COVID19. From Rioja there’s the goat cheese and rosemary biscuits and apricot sage bread pudding. From The Bindery we have stracciatella and roasted poblano and smoked cheddar chicken. From Boulder’s Santo we have smoked pork green chile posole and from Blackbelly we have a skirt steak a la plancha with chimichurri.

DC: Do you know how much money has been raised overall from book sales? What’s the feedback been from both buyers of the digital book and participating restaurants and food banks?

NM: Around $4,200 as of Monday. I’ve interacted with a couple of buyers who emailed me saying that they enjoyed the recipes and appreciate me starting the initiative. Restaurants have been very supportive and like the idea. I am doing the first round of financial distributions mid-June, as I had to work on putting it together and selling it first.

DC: Even while certain restaurants around the country begin to open back up and offer some dine-in options, travel will not be as frequent. I like that the book provides recipes from eateries in other states. In a sense, this is the next best thing to actually visiting them. Are there any standout recipes that are your favorites?

NM: Yes, even though many cities are starting to reopen, what you have to keep in mind is that these restaurants weren’t getting regular revenue for a long time and are still not operating at full capacity, so it will take them a while to get back to truly “normal.” Lots of catching up to do. There are tons of truly interesting and creative recipes. The spring pea and vanilla soup from 12 at Madison is interesting…German recipes from Funkenhausen in Chicago. The one that immediately caught my attention was crabmeat cheesecake from Palace Cafe in New Orleans. I am actually flying to NOLA tomorrow for my birthday to try it. (This Q&A was conducted on Monday.) There are some recipes that one would not ever think of and others have some creative takes on traditional items.

DC: Lastly, what’s been the most rewarding aspect of compiling these recipes and helping others throughout the pandemic?

NM: The kind words from restaurants for inviting them to participate. Also, many people who purchased the book emailing me that they like the initiative and some mentioning which recipe they have already made and that they loved it. That truly warms my heart.