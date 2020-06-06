GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Authorities arrested 231 impaired drivers statewide over Memorial Day weekend

By | knicholson@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Authorities arrested 231 impaired drivers statewide over the Memorial Weekend.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement launched the annual Memorial Day DUI enforcement period as part of the ongoing The Heat Is On campaign, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation news release.

In 2019, Memorial Day weekend DUI arrests were 323, the release said.

Statewide this year, 84 law enforcement agencies participated in the Memorial Day enforcement period, with the Colorado Springs Police Department (27 arrests) and the El Paso County Sheriffs Office (22 arrests) recording the highest arrest totals. The state patrol arrested 64 DUI suspects  across the state.

“When you get behind the wheel, you’re not only in control of your own safety, your actions impact the safety of everyone around you,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director at CDOT. “Just as we are all doing our part to protect each other during this pandemic, we need to protect each other on the road and that means eliminating impaired driving.”

CDOT funds The Heat Is On campaign. The Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period begins on June 12.

Kieran Nicholson | Night Breaking News Reporter

Kieran Nicholson covers breaking news for The Denver Post. He started at the Post in 1986, at the old building on 15th and California streets. Nicholson has covered a variety of beats including suburbs, courts, crime and general assignment.
