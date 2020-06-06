Boulder signs onto Obama Foundation-backed police reform pledge

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver on Thursday signed the city onto the Obama Foundation-sponsored My Brother’s Keeper pledge surrounding police use of force.

Former President Barack Obama launched My Brother’s Keeper in 2014 to address opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color and to help youth reach their full potential, the obama.org website states. In late 2017, the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance became an initiative of the Obama Foundation.

The pledge, which the mayor discussed with Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and City Manager Jane Brautigam, involves the city reviewing its law enforcement agency’s use of force policies, which Herold promised to do this week with possible changes in store. It also requires the city to engage the community to gain a diverse range of input, experiences and stories, reporting the findings back to the community and reforming the police department’s polices to align with public desires shown by the results. The top city staffers confirmed the city has the resources and the intention with the current police reform program to meet the pledge, the mayor said.

“Boulder will execute these steps within the broader context of our on-going police reform effort to eliminate structural racism from our policing practices, and the even broader context of eliminating institutional racism within the city government,” Weaver wrote in an email announcing the decision.

“… In addition to executing our commitments outlined in the pledge, I look forward to continued progress implementing our new auditor/monitor police oversight system, increasing our data collection on police stops and outcomes, and working with … Herold on best-practices reforms,” he added. “We must work to eliminate systemic and institutional racism in all aspects of city government, with our police department front and center in this effort.”

The decision comes in the wake of days of protests and marches, some of which have involved violent clashes between demonstrators and police officers, in urban areas across the country, including Denver and Boulder, launched in response to the in-custody death of a black Minneapolis man, George Floyd. A white officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest, shown on widely circulated video, has been charged with second-degree murder.