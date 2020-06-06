Former Boulder Shambhala member asks to withdraw guilty plea at end of sentencing hearing

The former member of Boulder’s Shambhala Center accused of sexually abusing a child in 1998 asked Friday to withdraw his guilty plea in the case at the tail end of what had been his sentencing hearing.

His request came during his statement to the court about the sentence, and after his attorney and prosecutors already had discussed elements of the case in their sentencing arguments.

Michael Smith, 55, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and attempted sexual assault on a child in March, with attorneys agreeing on a sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison.

At a scheduled sentencing hearing Friday before Boulder District Judge Bruce Langer, Deputy District Attorney Laura Kinde asked for 25 years, while defense attorney Steven Louth asked for 15 years.

After arguments by Kinde, Louth and statements from some community members on both sides, Smith began addressing the court, apologizing for his “morally reprehensible actions,” saying he took “full responsibility” for the pain he caused the victim.

But then, after disputing some of the specific accusations Kinde read, Smith said that maybe it would have been better had he gone to trial, and then asked Langer to withdraw the plea.

“I feel like I was backed into a corner,” Smith said, later adding that he “honestly didn’t understand the plea when I accepted it.”

After Langer asked Smith to confer with Louth, Louth then said Smith would be formally asking to withdraw the plea deal.

Langer stopped the sentencing hearing and rescheduled it for June 23, but gave Louth a week to file his request to withdraw the motion.

If Smith does file the request, Langer will still have to approve the withdrawal, and the burden will be on Smith to prove he entered the plea unknowingly and unwillingly.

When Smith initially pleaded guilty in March, Louth said that both he and Smith were in agreement that a plea deal was in Smith’s best interest to avoid going to trial on a sexual assault count, which under Colorado law carries an indeterminate sentence.

But even at that hearing, there appeared to be confusion among Smith’s supporters about the possible sentences. Again on Friday, some of them asked for probation or community service even as Louth told Langer he had notified them several times the plea deal stipulated prison time.

Prosecutors allege Smith sexually abused a girl multiple times starting in 1997 when the named victim was 13 years old.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl lived in Boulder and her family was heavily involved in the Shambhala community. Her parents took her to a Shambhala retreat in Vermont every year, which is where she said she first met Smith when she was 9 or 10 years old.

Police said the girl’s family often rented out rooms in their house to other Shambhala members, and Smith lived at the house for two to three years. During that time, the woman told police Smith sexually abused her numerous times, performing oral sex on her, forcing her to touch his privates, and kissing her breasts.

The girl first told a family friend about the abuse in 1998 and then told her parents, according to a police report. A teacher also filed a report with police, though Smith’s name was never included in that report.

Prior to Smith’s request to withdraw his guilty plea stopping the hearing, Kinde noted the probation department’s pre-sentence report recommended 18 years but said prosecutors were asking for 25.

Kinde said while Smith did plead guilty and admitted to some of the accusations, she said he has continued to place blame on the girl for “coming on to him.”

“The defendant has not come close to taking full responsibility,” Kinde said. “What the defendant put the victim through has had a huge and ongoing impact on her entire life.”

While Louth disputed some of the specific acts Kinde described, Louth noted Smith confessed to the girl’s parents in 1998.

“Had it been dealth with in 1998, he wouldn’t be going to prison,” Louth said. “But it’s brought up 22 years later, and now people’s memories are, ‘I think this happened.’”

Louth also noted Smith has been law abiding since 1998 and got treatment at the time, making a prison sentence solely punishment to get a “pound of flesh.”

“Why are we here going to prison? For punishment,” Louth said. “Someday we will move beyond that, but right now we’re in this business of, ‘Let’s punish.’”

Before asking to withdraw his guilty plea, Smith told Langer he was not a threat and had gone through treatment to learn how his “micro-rationalizations” led to the abuse.

“At the time in 1998, what more could I have done?” Smith said. “I don’t understand what more I could have done at the time to righten this situation.”

Langer delayed the sentencing hearing, but said that because all of the statements made during the hearing were on record in open court and streamed online, he would not hear them again should he reject Smith’s request to withdraw the plea.

“I’m not going to hear the same arguments and statements next time,” Langer said. “We’re going to pick up where we left off.”

Smith remains in custody without bond.