Highs in the 80s and 90s with afternoon storms over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s and 90s over the weekend with more afternoon storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 66, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 55, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 54.

Five-day forecast: Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here
National Weather Service: See what the National Weather service is predicting here
24-Hour satellite: Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here
Real-time conditions: See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

