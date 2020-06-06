Ken Stickney announces run for Boulder state House district

Ken Stickney, a Boulder resident of 34 years, late last week announced he would run as a Republican for the State House District 10 seat in the November election.

That seat is currently held by Edie Hooton, a Democrat elected in 2016.

This will be Stickney’s first run for office after being active in the Boulder County Republican Party, and he is pointing to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic uncertainty as a crisis that can be combated with conservative principles.

“We are at a time in our history when prudent fiscal responsibility is the only way forward,” Stickney stated in a news release. “Our current state government has not been following that course. The elimination of non-essential programs must be a priority. … The situation is serious, and will not be solved by higher taxes, but by energizing the business sector with less regulation, taxes and fees,” he stated in a news release.

Stickney worked as a software engineer for more than thirty years, serving in roles that included contributor, senior director and program manager. While at the company Xilinx, where he spent his last 20 years before eventually retiring, he was co-author on two patents, the release said.

His website is ken4hd10.org.