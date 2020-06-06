GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Ken Stickney announces run for Boulder state…

News
Boulder Area news

Ken Stickney announces run for Boulder state House district

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Ken Stickney, of Boulder, a GOP candidate for Colorado House District 10.(Photo Courtesy of Liv Berger)

Ken Stickney, a Boulder resident of 34 years, late last week announced he would run as a Republican for the State House District 10 seat in the November election.

That seat is currently held by Edie Hooton, a Democrat elected in 2016.

This will be Stickney’s first run for office after being active in the Boulder County Republican Party, and he is pointing to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic uncertainty as a crisis that can be combated with conservative principles.

“We are at a time in our history when prudent fiscal responsibility is the only way forward,” Stickney stated in a news release. “Our current state government has not been following that course. The elimination of non-essential programs must be a priority. … The situation is serious, and will not be solved by higher taxes, but by energizing the business sector with less regulation, taxes and fees,” he stated in a news release.

Stickney worked as a software engineer for more than thirty years, serving in roles that included contributor, senior director and program manager. While at the company Xilinx, where he spent his last 20 years before eventually retiring, he was co-author on two patents, the release said.

His website is ken4hd10.org.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. A Great Selection Of Pet-Friendly Carpet

    When you think “best flooring store,” think Carpet Masters of Colorado. They have the full range of flooring solutions. You...
  2. Private School With A Worldwide View

    Boulder Country Day School has a strong commitment to students’ academic and personal development. BCD faculty and staff are diligently...
  3. Premiere Senior Living

    AltaVita Independent Living is the premiere senior living community in Longmont, offering a maintenance-free lifestyle with many exciting options. AltaVita...
  4. Preventative Pet Care

    Your pet deserves to live a happy, healthy life. The best way to ensure this is with regularly scheduled, preventative...
  5. Active Adult Communities Real Estate

    Fred Smith puts the “real” in real estate. Real knowledge, real experience, and the really good feeling of confidence you...