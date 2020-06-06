Longmont DDA launches business reopening grant program

LONGMONT — The Longmont Downtown Development Authority is now offering Safe Reopening Business Grants and is prioritizing businesses where employees come into close contact with customers.

“Funding of up to $3,500 can be used to offset expenses incurred to reopen with safe reopening business practices due to new COVID-19 regulations,” according to a DDA news release. “Assistance will be in the form of reimbursement of eligible expenses that are directly related to reopening/continuing business while following local, state, and federal regulations related to COVID-19 public safety standards.”

Funds, the release said, can be used for: