Longmont DDA launches business reopening grant program

LONGMONT — The Longmont Downtown Development Authority is now offering Safe Reopening Business Grants and is prioritizing businesses where employees come into close contact with customers.
“Funding of up to $3,500 can be used to offset expenses incurred to reopen with safe reopening business practices due to new COVID-19 regulations,” according to a DDA news release. “Assistance will be in the form of reimbursement of eligible expenses that are directly related to reopening/continuing business while following local, state, and federal regulations related to COVID-19 public safety standards.”
Funds, the release said, can be used for:
- Infrastructure, such as plexiglass
- PPE equipment for employees, such as gloves or masks
- Graphics, signage or decals that help customers safely navigate their experience
- Health items such as thermometers, alcohol swabs
- Enhanced technology that allows a business to keep its physical location, while making business more accessible, safe or touch-free (reservation systems, touchless pay, online ordering for curbside pick-up)