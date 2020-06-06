Longmont Humane Society closes thrift store

The Longmont Humane Society Thrift Store is closing its doors.

The final day for the store is Saturday, when it will be open from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Longmont Humane Society Chief Executive Officer Liz Smokowski said Friday that there were “multiple factors” that led to the decision to close the store, which she said has been at its 700 Ken Pratt Blvd. location for about eight years.

“It’s been harder and harder to raise funds” there to offset increasing rent costs and utility expenses, she said.

More recently, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, “some people felt uncomfortable” about the disease exposure they feared might come with handling the donated merchandise being sold at the store, Smokowski said.

The thrift store’s week-long going-out-of-business sale began Tuesday, with prices for clothing, books, housewares and all other items reduced by 50%.

In a recent Humane Society website message, the agency said: “We would like to thank you all for your loyal support of Longmont Humane Society’s Thrift Store over the years. It is with a very heavy heart that we must inform you that the LHS Thrift Store will not be reopening after our COVID-19 closure.

“This pandemic has negatively affected many businesses, including our own, and as a result we have decided that it is in the best interest of Longmont Humane Society that we make the difficult but necessary decision to close this arm or our organization.”

In March, just days before Gov. Jared Polis urged urged cancellation of events with 250 people or more, the Longmont Humane Society called off its annual Homeward Bound fundraising event because of the coronavirus pandemic. The fundraiser was scheduled for the Boulder County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, and its cancellation meant the organization lost up to $145,000 in donations.

“Unfortunately, we will be losing a couple of team members” who staffed the store, Smokowski said Friday. She said those workers can apply for job openings at the Longmont Humane Society’s animal shelter facility at 9595 Nelson Road.

The Humane Society said in its website announcement of the store’s closing: “We thank you all for all of your donations, and your patronage over the years. The Longmont Humane Society Thrift Store has been a fixture in the community and our organization for a very long time, and it will be missed by us all.”