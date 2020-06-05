Man arrested Friday in connection to fatal Longmont shooting

A man believed to be connected to a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning in Longmont was arrested Friday in New Mexico.

Longmont police arrested Richard Martinez with assistance from the Española Police Department and New Mexico State Police, according to a Longmont Police Department news release.

Martinez was observed Friday morning by a surveillance team at a home of a relative in Española, N.M. — about 370 miles from Longmont, north of Santa Fe. After Martinez was seen leaving the residence, officers and state police attempted contact, but Martinez fled in a vehicle at high speeds. The State Police conducted a tactical vehicle intervention, which involves tapping the fleeing car, causing it to spin out. Martinez then crashed the vehicle he was driving, likely due to this intervention, according to Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur.

Martinez fled on foot but was apprehended by police a short time later.

Longmont police on Wednesday identified Martinez as the suspect in a fatal shooting that left 34-year-old Matthew Bond dead. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Hunter Court after neighbors in the area reported a possible shooting. Witnesses provided police with a description of two vehicles, a white Toyata pickup and stolen car, believed to be involved.

About 90 minutes later, police located one of the vehicles, a stolen car, on Valentine Lane. Bond’s body was found in the passenger seat of the car. Police said Bond appeared to have been shot. The Boulder County Coroner is conducting an autopsy and will determine Bond’s cause and manner of death.

The white Toyota pickup was located Wednesday night on a farm southeast of Longmont. There was no one inside the vehicle when police recovered it.

“Our staff has worked tirelessly since this crime occurred to identify all the participants,” Satur said. “This arrest is a culmination of hard work, dedication, and diligence by our team of officers and detectives. At this time, police are not seeking any additional suspects or involved vehicles.”

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Sgt. Matt Cage at 303-651-8520.