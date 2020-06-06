More than 100 people rally Friday afternoon in Longmont to support Black Lives Matter movement

The voices of more than 100 protesters chanting “Black Lives Matter!” resonated throughout downtown Longmont on Friday afternoon as part of a rally and march that called for social justice. Longmont police were among those in the crowd to listen to what residents had to say.

Following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer was seen kneeling on his neck, protests ignited across the country, including in Boulder and Denver. Emma Izquierdo , a Mexican-American who lives in Longmont and Black Lives Matter ally, organized the Longmont event.

In addition to asking the community to participate, Izquierdo also invited Longmont officers to the rally. Earlier this week, she sent an email to Robin Ericson, a communications and marketing manager for the public safety department, asking for Longmont officers to join in the movement.

“I’ve gotten a lot of negative feedback in inviting (the police), because we are protesting the police themselves,” Izquierdo said. “I’m not trying to align myself with the police, but trying to hold a dialogue, where not only can we hold them accountable, but they can hold themselves accountable, too. I didn’t want to just create a protest where we are making a bunch of noise and nothing changes.”

Around 3 p.m. people were gathering at corner of Third Avenue and Main Street, a busy downtown intersection. Many wore masks and held up homemade signs that read, “Being Black is not a Crime,” “Only Love can Drive out the Hate” and “How many weren’t filmed?” As the traffic streamed by, many motorists honked their car horn in solidarity.

Dressed in civilian clothes, Longmont Public Safety Chief Mike Butler and Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur, both white men, mingled with those rallying.

“We’ve been clear for years in public safety that we encourage the voices of people to be heard,” Butler said. “Even more so, we encourage people to action that will make a difference in our community. Everyone (at the protest) seems peaceful and well-meaning.”

Butler added that, he too, believes the “role and function of police needs to be re-calibrated and reset.” He added that creating new laws and stiffening penalties is not always the solution for addressing crime in the community.

Jennifer Giles, a white woman from Longmont, held up a sign that read, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was shot eight times by police at her home in Louisville, Ky. Police were executing a search warrant the night Taylor was killed for a man who did not live in Taylor’s apartment and who had already been detained. Friday would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.

“It’s very easy to be sleepy in suburbia and to be like ‘our police are great,’” Giles said. “I have no qualms with the Longmont police, but I think if there is any hope that the nation can make positive change, it has to come from everybody, not just those who are threatened, but everybody.”

Giles said she hoped that people who saw her sign read about Taylor’s death and sign a petition to get justice for her and her family.

The rally eventually transitioned into a march, with the crowd marching north on Main Street’s sidewalk to Roosevelt Park. As they marched, business owners leaned out of doorways to watch, some cheering the protesters on.

At the park, several people spoke to the crowd, before everyone kneeled in silence for five minutes. Greg Benton, a black man from Longmont, said he hopes people will always remember the names of those who died unjustly at the hands of police.

“There’s a system we have in place today that needs to change,” Benton said. “People feed that system, so we need to change the people. I hope this is the start of something beautiful and wide spread.”

Izquierdo said she did hear back from Ericson at the police department, who told Izquiredo that she could meet with police to have a conversation. Izquierdo said a date for that conversation hasn’t yet been decided. In addition to a discussion, Izquierdo said she wants to request a ban on police chokeholds, require a warning before police shoot, no shooting at moving vehicles and comprehensive police reporting.

Butler said Longmont officers already follow these policies and that the demands Izquierdo listed are among those named in the department’s use of force policy.

The Longmont Police Department joined the Boulder County District Attorney and seven other law agencies in signing a joint statement released on the county’s webpage Thursday. It emphasized solidarity with the racial justice protesters.

“In Boulder County, we must continue to make progress in improving our justice system — but there is work that remains to be done,” the statement read. “To truly honor George Floyd requires we do so. Law enforcement and the community must work together to make changes which will solidify, trust and ensure a justice system that is fair for all. We are, and will continue, our commitment to find ways to do better as a community.”

Friday’s protest was not the first to take place in Longmont in solidarity with nation-wide rallies. Protesters were also seen earlier in the week at Sixth Avenue and Main Streets.

On Saturday, El Comité de Longmont will host a rally from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Roosevelt Park. A march to Sixth Avenue and Main Street will follow, where another protest is planned for 1 p.m.