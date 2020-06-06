‘People are sick and tired’: Boulder’s Zayd Atkinson reflects on George Floyd, police protests

It was only a year ago that people were marching through the streets of Boulder with his name on signs, asking for change. Now, Zayd Atkinson sees people marching in the streets again. While the names on the signs are different, the call for change is the same.

“How many more people have to get put through what I went through?” Atkinson told the Camera in an interview Friday.

Atkinson, a black Naropa student, was picking up trash outside of his student housing apartment in Boulder on March 1, 2019, when then-Officer John Smyly came up to question him.

Atkinson gave Smyly his student ID card to prove he lived there, but Smyly continued to question him and asked for additional response over the radio, referring to the device Atkinson was using to pick up trash as a “blunt object.”

Smyly pulled his stun gun and then his handgun on Atkinson, and the situation was only resolved when a Naropa employee confirmed Atkinson lived in the complex.

While Boulder police claimed race did not play a factor in Smyly’s actions, video and news of the incident highlighted racial tensions in the city and sparked calls for police reform.

Now, Atkinson is watching it play out all over again.

“It hits close to home, but it hits close to home for everybody,” Atkinson said. “It’s what happens when people are unheard and people are constantly oppressed. This is the outcome when institutions of authority abuse that authority.

“People are sick and tired of living in fear.”

‘It was murder’

When Atkinson first saw video of George Floyd struggling as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, he was shocked at how sickening it was.

“It made my heart sink, not just because of the death and the violence, but because of how it happened,” Atkinson said. “You see a lot of other videos of beatings or fatal shootings. But nothing quite like this. The guy pleaded for his life on several occasions. I don’t even know how to put it into words. There’s no words that can capture seeing something like that.

“It was murder. There is nothing else to say.”

But Atkinson was not surprised that there had been another instance of police killing a black man.

“These kinds of things have been going on forever; the pure foundation of the police force was established on that type of brutality,” Atkinson said. “It’s appalling and disgusting to see, and it should break the heart of any decent human.”

Atkinson said seeing the video was “very triggering.” It reminds him how his own situation could have ended up differently if someone hadn’t started taping police, or if he hadn’t stood his ground with officers.

“I consider myself one of the lucky ones, I think I’m blessed,” he said. “If it wasn’t for very specific particular circumstances, I most likely would have been shot.”

But while Atkinson in some ways considers himself fortunate to have escaped his own encounter with police alive, he also laments the fact that he has to consider himself lucky for not being shot simply because of the color of his skin.

“It’s confusing; how we have to be normalized to something so horrific,” Atkinson said. “It’s really weird. I wonder how children are going to respond. How, even in the past four or five years when they really started to bring to the media how serious police brutality is, how normal this has become.”

Atkinson has joined in some of the marches and protests down in Denver, telling people about his story and encouraging people to keep pushing for justice.

“Thanks to all of the peaceful protesters and civil leaders that are standing up, in the state and the country and all over the world,” Atkinson said. “It’s voices and leaders like that that we need to keep this steady.”

‘The only thing we can do is set a good example’

Following the incident, Smyly resigned from the Boulder Police Department after an internal investigation and Atkinson reached a settlement with the city.

Calls for a new model of police oversight also have led to the creation of a new position and an 11-member civilian panel to oversee complaints against officers.

Atkinson said he was happy to see the creation of the task force, but said more needs to be done.

“It’s just a step, and we’re trying to get up a whole flight of stairs,” Atkinson said. “Especially for a city that considers itself to be progressive, the only thing we can do is set a good example.”

In particular, Atkinson said history has shown that police departments need to change the way they respond and the type of people they recruit.

“I want to believe there are good people on the police force,” he said. “But there really needs to be a change in the way our police force is trained to interact with our community and with humans.”

Atkinson still lives in Boulder, and while he loves the city, he said racism is still a problem.

“There are so many benefits of being in a beautiful place like Boulder, but the problem lies within the community and culture, and the way people really interact with each other,” Atkinson said, noting that privilege and trying to deny or bury racism remains a problem.

“It’s an attitude that rubs me the wrong way,” Atkinson said. “I tend to believe we’re all human, but when you run into racism it puts you in a position where it’s hard not to make it about race.”