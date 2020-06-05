Photos: Longmont “Black Lives Matter” Protest and March

Deluxe Barbers & Styling Shop Co-owners Susan Shaheen and her daughter Teresa Shaheen hold their hands up as protesters march past their store during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Ruben Saenz, left, Jennifer Giles and Larissa Hoffman hold signs and chant at passing cars during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
America Ramirez, center, and Michael Agado hold signs and chant while marching during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Protesters hold signs during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Longmont High School senior Torrian May holds a sign during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Goodwin Lee, at right, and Cheryl, who asked that her last name not be used, hold signs at passing cars during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)