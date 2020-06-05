GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Photos: Longmont “Black Lives…

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: Longmont “Black Lives Matter” Protest and March

  • Deluxe Barbers & Styling Shop Co-owners Susan Shaheen and her daughter Teresa Shaheen hold their hands up as protesters march past their store during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Ruben Saenz, left, Jennifer Giles and Larissa Hoffman hold signs and chant at passing cars during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • America Ramirez, center, and Michael Agado hold signs and chant while marching during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Protesters hold signs during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Longmont High School senior Torrian May holds a sign during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Goodwin Lee, at right, and Cheryl, who asked that her last name not be used, hold signs at passing cars during a “Black Lives Matter” protest and march on Friday, June 5, 2020 on Main Street in Longmont. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

of

Buy images from this gallery

Expand
By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Preventative Pet Care

    Your pet deserves to live a happy, healthy life. The best way to ensure this is with regularly scheduled, preventative...
  2. Active Adult Communities Real Estate

    Fred Smith puts the “real” in real estate. Real knowledge, real experience, and the really good feeling of confidence you...
  3. New York-Style Bagels And Gravlax

    Your Butcher, Frank is a classic butcher and delicatessen with the most authentic specialty foods in town. They’ve just added...
  4. Emergency Plumbing Repair

    Don’t wait until you need emergency plumbing repair to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating. You can count on the expert...
  5. Pet Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s not always easy to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont! Cats and dogs are welcome at Ute Creek Apartments...