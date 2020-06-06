Red-light camera will monitor Boulder intersection starting Monday

Boulder announced Wednesday a new red-light camera installed at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue will monitor traffic beginning Monday.

The camera will monitor traffic heading northbound straight through the intersection and vehicles turning left onto Arapahoe Avenue. A news release announcing the decision noted that running red lights is one of the most common causes of traffic crashes in the city.

The effort is part of Boulder’s Vision Zero action plan, which aims to “eliminate serious injuries and fatalities resulting from traffic collisions.” Vision Zero Boulder’s Safe Streets Report of 2019 shows that over the last nine years, an average of 59 people have been seriously injured or killed each year due to traffic crashes in Boulder.

Intersections where cameras were previously installed have seen a dramatic decrease in violations since the program started in 1998, as well as a 70% decrease in the number of collisions each year caused by running red lights.