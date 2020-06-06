GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Some Boulder County Motor Vehicle Division services available in-person by appointment

The Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced that its Motor Vehicle Division is among those county offices that opened June 1 for in-person visits by appointment after months of restrictions due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Services will be limited to those that cannot be completed online or by mail. Appointments will exclude renewals, as in almost all cases vehicle renewals may be done online.

In-person services include private party sales, new titles, out-of-state titles, title concerns, first-time registrations that could not be completed online, and other transactions that could not be completed online. All available services can be accessed at the Motor Vehicle homepage.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at all three offices; Boulder, Lafayette and Longmont. To book an appointment, call 303-413- 7710 or email motorvehicle@bouldercounty.org.

