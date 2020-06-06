Boulder protests continue Saturday, those rallying say the county still has racial justice work to do

Racial justice protesters again took to the streets of Boulder on Saturday to peacefully protest in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement. As they rallied, a teacher, a city council member, activists and others spoke to the gathering, emphasizing that Boulder County has its own racial issues to address.

For nearly two weeks, protests across the country have sought justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes. Protesters have also marched in honor of others killed unjustly by police, including Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman shot by police in her home in Kentucky. Friday would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.

Starting with a rally, hundreds packed in front of the Boulder County Courthouse that morning, clad in masks and holding homemade signs. Drake Elkins , of Boulder, was among those who helped to organize the event.

“It was myself and a ton of other voices, who had a passion to stand together, against racism… and police brutality,” Elkins said. “There are people out here from all walks of life out here to make this happen today.”

Another rally of roughly 100 protesters gathered in front of the Boulder International Peace Garden later Saturday. Protesters were joined by Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty and Boulder police Chief Maris Herold, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department. The crowd marched down Broadway to Spruce Streets to the courthouse, where several spoke and there was a moment of silence.

Before the earlier marchers took to the streets, speakers emphasized that there is work to do in Boulder County to improve racial equity.

Amy Nelson, a teacher in the Boulder Valley School District, talked about the discrimination she has faced.

“You invite this white parent to the Parent Teacher Organization and that white parent to the PTO, but not me,” Nelson said. “When I have teacher badge on, I get a little more respect. When I was asked to come here today, I called my girl, Karia, and said ‘I can’t do it. I can’t show up for those people that don’t show up for me.’ When I show up for conversations about the black and brown babies in this district, often I’m speaking alone.”

She asked protesters whether they were gathered there today to feel better about themselves or to take action.

“I will agree Boulder is not a racist city, but not racist is not enough,” Nelson said. “I need you to actively be anti-racist.”

Junie Joseph, a Boulder City Council member who was born in Haiti and moved to the U.S. at the age of 14, said when she campaigned for the position in 2019, she was told there were not enough black people in Boulder to vote for her.

“You will hear the same thing, there’s not enough people who want change,” Joseph said. “But look around, look at the possibility of being here, right now, today. Yes, change is possible, but we have to go at it together.”

She challenged people to take the conversation outside of those who had gathered Saturday.

“Those of you who are here, chances are you working for change,” Joseph said. “It’s the ones not here who are the problem. We have to work hard to change their minds and I know it’s not going to be easy.”

In the crowd, 13-year-old Bella Pope held up a sign listing the names of the dozens of black men and women who were killed unjustly by police, including Floyd and Taylor.

“I’m biracial and half my family is African American,” Pope said. “I’ve seen how my family is treated differently. One day, I want to have a family of my own and I don’t my kids to grow up in a place where they don’t feel safe.”

Pope said whenever her family shops, she gets the sense that store associates are afraid of her dad, simply because of the color of his skin.

Following the speakers, the crowd poured down the center of Pearl Street. Last Saturday, protesters also poured in front of traffic to march.

As they marched, people shouted “black lives matter!” and “no justice, no peace, no racist police.” During several moments, they held their arms in the air, yelling “Hands up! Don’t shoot!”

There was no Boulder police presence visible, as protesters peacefully marched in a loop back to the courthouse. Some Boulder police were glimpsed at the later protest, in an apparent effort to keep people safe from traffic.

As they returned to the courthouse following the march, Karia White, a University of Colorado Boulder student, encouraged the crowd to continue their activism. For those with more privilege in the crowd, White said she wanted to see them make an effort to educate themselves.

“I want to see people leave here and do the work. I want to see people picking up books and asking, ‘how can I get involved?’ Because it’s really easy to come out here for a protest,” White said. “It’s easy to show up when it’s a hashtag or to be a hashtag activist, but what are you going to do beyond the march?”