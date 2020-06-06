Broomfield to gather community input on allowing marijuana sales

Broomfield City Council, including new members not involved in past marijuana discussions, is taking another look at a ban on marijuana cultivation, product manufacturing and retail facilities operating in the county. The ban is set to expire Feb. 21.

City and County Attorney Shaun Sullivan explained to council during a Tuesday night study session that it could chose to continue the ban, let it expire or refer the issue to Broomfield voters in November.

Another thing for council to consider is the option to impose a sales tax, which by state law would require a vote by citizens.

On Sept. 13, 2016, council adopted an ordinance that allowed for marijuana testing facilities to operate in Broomfield, but continued a ban on other business.

If council wants to allow marijuana facilities, either by a ballot initiative or a council ordinance, Sullivan asked they give staff six months to develop a regulatory network. It would include council deciding when those permits would be allowed, where facilities could be, and the number of marijuana establishments they wish to allow in the city and county.

“My experience in the past, or Denver’s experience, is if you don’t have a regulatory program in place you get overrun quickly,” Sullivan said, “and it’s very difficult to real it back in.”

Mayor Pro Tem Guyleen Castriotta said feedback from constituents has been in favor of selling marijuana in Broomfield. She believes Broomfield has come a “long way” since the past moratorium passed, and during that time Broomfield has “given away all the financial benefits” to surrounding communities.

“It’s all around us,” she said. “People can go three miles to get it. If you don’t think Broomfield (residents) aren’t going out of town to buy it, that’s ridiculous.”

She and four other council members were in favor of letting the ban expire and start doing the legwork for regulations. “Sin taxes” usually pass, and with Broomfield looking at a $12 million shortfall this year, council needs to start considering how to prop up the dire financial situation, she said.

Council members who were in favor of taking the issue to voters cited the issue’s divisiveness and the strong emotions it incites.

One of the four in favor of a ballot initiative, Ward 1 Councilman Stan Jezierski, said he wants to ensure whatever facilities are allowed to be strictly regulated. He is not in favor of facilities in public places or near schools, he said, but favored industrial areas or areas that are more “tucked away” in the community. He also was in favor of limiting the number of permits allowed.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Sharon Tessier, who was in favor of letting the ban lapse, agreed about a discussion on best places for shops, but not necessarily in industrial areas since only two wards have those zones. She also wanted to discuss whether Broomfield would welcome big companies or smaller “mom and pop” shops.

More than 53% of Broomfield voters in the statewide election voted to approve the use of medical marijuana in 2000, according to the council memo. In 2010, more than 58% of Broomfield voters approved an ordinance banning medical marijuana businesses in Broomfield, according to the city, and in Nov. 2012, an amendment allowing retail sales of marijuana was supported by 53.14% of Broomfield voters.