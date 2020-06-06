CU Boulder, NOAA team on emissions estimate method

Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder and NOAA have teamed up in creating a new method for estimating national emissions of carbon dioxide from fossil fuels and cement production by using carbon-14, a rare isotope.

This technique lets scientists look at regional data and determine the exact emissions from a specific state rather than a region of the United States. A paper detailing the team’s findings was published in April in the journal “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.”

“We feel like we have done our due diligence given the modeling framework,” Scott Lehman, CU Boulder Senior Fellow at the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, said. Lehman, who was first approached by NOAA about the research opportunity in 2003, has spearheaded the research over the last fifteen years along with other scientists including NOAA scientist John Miller and NASA’s Sourish Basu, who was a CIRES scientist working at NOAA during the study.

The carbon-14 radioactive isotope, which comes from cosmic rays and is normally found in archeological sitesusually is used to date archeological and geological samples. Because fossil fuels have been buried in the ground for millions of years before extraction, the material is completely devoid of carbon-14 because the isotope has a half-life of 5,700 years.

The new method uses careful laboratory analysis to identify the degree of carbon-14 depletion in specific air samples, which shows how much emissions in the sample were contributed by fossil fuel combustion and cement production, which also has no carbon-14. Scientists can then trace the man-made carbon dioxide emissions to the source on the ground by separating the man-made emissions from naturally occuring carbon dioxide sources.

“Basically, carbon-14 is a way to unveil the fossil fuel cycle,” Lehman said. “The big news is the development of the method of itself.”

With laboratory analysis, scientists can identify how fossil fuels impact the air quality and impact on global warming. The team’s estimation of the U.S. annual total emissions in 2010 were five percent higher than the EPA’s and significantly than those from other data commonly used in creating global climate policy.

The data can also give a sense of relief for some, Lehman said, specifically on “how we can guide emission reduction efforts for the most important sources so we can confidently assure the public that the government is working on a solution.”

Scientists currently use two systems to measure carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion, each with differing strengths and weaknesses.

One, used in the EPA Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks, is a “bottom up” inventory that relies on being able to track all emissions at all times, which can limit its effectiveness. Calculating the inventory involves counting carbon dioxide emissions from various uses and processes and then extrapolating emissions over a wider area based on records of fossil fuel use.

The other “top down” estimates evaluates emissions in the atmosphere by using satellites but is limited by the density of atmospheric analysis.

The research could also have impacts on world climate change policy such as the Paris Climate Accord because of the significant difference in calculations of emissions between previously used models and the new research, Lehman said. Other countries are pursuing methods similar to the carbon-14 model, but that is the most updated for the U.S.

“As much as we want to trust other nations such as China, we also need to verify them,” Lehman said. “Internationally, we all should have an interest.”

The study was supported by NASA, NOAA’s Climate Program Office and the United States Department of Energy. Other scientists who worked on the research are based at Northern Arizona University and the University of California at Irvine.