Protests continue Saturday in Longmont in solidarity with national racial justice rallies

Sonia Marquez shouted until her voice was hoarse Saturday afternoon, as she stood at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Main Street with more than 100 other racial justice protesters.

With a megaphone in one hand, Marquez yelled: “Black lives matter!” and “white people stand up,” again and again, while the crowd joined in with her.

“All ages, all colors are here today to commit ourselves to change,” Marquez said.

Children, teens and adults gathered Saturday following days of protesting in Longmont and across the country, calling on justice for George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, who died after a Minneapolis officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes. The rallies, some of which have turned chaotic and violent, have also paid homage to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was shot to death by police inside her own home.

El Comité de Longmont, a nonprofit that advocates for Latinos, helped to organize the protest Saturday, mingling with a Facebook group, Longmont Leads with Love, who also hosted a rally at the downtown spot.

Angel Sanchez, El Comité’s board president and a Longmont resident, said the nonprofit has always stood for social justice and equality and wanted to continue that mission with a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“El Comité itself was founded after the killing of two Latino men at the hands of a white (Longmont) police officer,” Sanchez said. “In situations like this, where we see violence perpetuated against any population, El Comité is always going to stand by in support. Only through solidarity are we going to change the structures in place. We need our white brothers and sisters to use their position and privilege to influence change.”

Sanchez said that means not just police reform, but also change to America’s political system and economic processes.

“We see our communities of color suffocating,” Sanchez said. “When we see a man, like George Floyd, who died saying ‘I can’t breathe,’ we see there are people in our society who also can’t breathe and don’t have the means or resources to survive. It’s not just an issue of police brutality, but a systemic issue of inequality.”

Sanchez said one day of protesting was not enough to send that message. He said protesters will continue to share their voices until change comes. He said the dialogue that has swept the nation, surrounding racial injustice, would likely not have occurred if protesters hadn’t been rallying for days since Floyd’s death.

“When you show up one day, it’s easy to forget,” Sanchez said. “We can continue to be out here and drive one another to learn and understand, but also to change so that we can create the change we want.”

Holding a sign that read “Silence is Violence,” Lucy Rothe, 14, of Longmont, and her dad, Curtis Rothe, stood among the crowd Saturday.

“I’m here to support the Black Lives Matter movement and speak up for the injustices against black people in today’s society,” Lucy said.

Standing beside her, Curtis Rothe said he was there for the same reason. He added that he was proud of his daughter for showing empathy and compassion for all of human kind.

When Marquez took a pause from the megaphone, she said she remembered days when her own family, who has lived in Longmont since the 1930s, was discriminated against for being Chicano. She said her grandmother said from roughly the 1930s to 1950s, some businesses along Main Street were “white trade only.” Some of those companies had signs in their windows reading: “No Mexicans or dogs allowed.” Even when the signs came down, the discrimination, Marquez said, was still visible.

Marquez emphasized, however, that she wasn’t there Saturday to talk about her family’s struggles. She was there to stand for black lives. Her niece Jordyn, 11, and son, Leo, 5, stood by her side protesting throughout the day.

As people drove along Main Street on Saturday, many honked their car horns in support. Sometimes there were so many horns honking at once that the sound carried for blocks. Others rolled down the window to shout with protesters or pump their fist in the air.

Taking a knee, Marquez shouted with the crowd, “They have the tasers, they have the guns, but they are not the only ones with power!”