Boulder man rescued from Flagstaff after injuring ankle while bouldering

A Boulder man was rescued Sunday after injuring his ankle while bouldering in the area of the Crown Rock formation on Flagstaff Mountain, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The 39-year-old fell between 10 feet and 13 feet, missing his crash pad, according to the sheriff’s office. His fall was reported around noon.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group members located the man just north of the Crown Rock parking area, according to the sheriff’s office. He was carried about 400 feet to the trailhead. His friend took him to a local hospital for medical care. The rescue took a little less than an hour.