News

Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to new post-peak low amid lull in death reports

Coronavirus cases now exceed 28,000 as testing level remains higher

By | msebastian@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to fall and no new deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported by state health officials Sunday.

The total number of people who’ve tested positive for or are suspected to have contracted the new coronavirus climbed past 28,000 on Sunday with the addition of 153 new cases to the state’s tally, with 4,455 additional people tested.

There was no change Sunday to either the number of people whose deaths have been directly attributed to COVID-19 (1,274) or the number of people who had COVID-19 and died, but their deaths may or may not have been due to the virus (1,527).

That, however, does not mean nobody in Colorado died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There’s a lag in reporting deaths, particularly those whose deaths are ruled to have been directly caused by the coronavirus.

And while a day or two can pass with no new deaths reported, they’re often followed by a jump in fatalities as they’re eventually reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Nevertheless, deaths have been trending downward — as have hospitalizations. According to the latest data available, only 207 coronavirus patients remained hospitalized on Saturday, a new low following the April peak during which more than 200 people were being hospitalized every day.

To date, a total of 4,485 people have been hospitalized in Colorado since early March due to the virus.

The number of confirmed outbreaks also remained unchanged from Saturday at 299. At least 65 of the state’s outbreaks are considered resolved.

Mattm Sebastian | Senior Editor

Matt Sebastian is a senior editor at The Denver Post. He joined the newspaper's staff in 2018 after a 20-year career at the Daily Camera in Boulder that included stints as city editor, entertainment editor, music critic and news reporter. He also previously served as the editor of the Colorado Daily newspaper in Boulder, and worked as a news reporter at papers in Utah and the San Francisco Bay Area. 
