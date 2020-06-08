Fourmile Canyon construction continues this week, travel delays expected

Construction on Fourmile Canyon will continue this week.

Paving work above Logan Mill is delayed because of subsurface problems that are causing the new pavement to crack, according to Andrew Barth, spokesperson for the transportation department. Lawrence Construction is expected to work on the subsurface next week.

Crews also will be working on cutting ditches and finishing the gravel portion of the road shoulder throughout the canyon, according to Barth. That work is expected to continue for the next two weeks, with travel delays expected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Construction is part of the Fourmile Canyon Flood Recovery project. In 2018, crews started working to repair damage from the 2013 flood by reconstructing the roadway and drainage systems. Work is expected to be completed in July.