Hundreds turn out for Sunday racial justice march in Boulder

Hundreds of people carrying handmade signs joined black and indigenous leaders for a downtown Boulder march Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Before the march, Karia White, a University of Colorado Boulder student, told the crowd protesting is easy.

“If you’re out here to perform, go home,” she said. “If you’re not here to do all the work, go home.”

What’s also easy, she said, is rioting and burning.

“Your hate will not sustain you,” she said. “Your rage will not sustain you. Be out here because you love black people, not because you hate the police.”

Sunday’s march was the second this weekend in Boulder. For nearly two weeks, protests across the country have sought justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes. Protesters also have marched in honor of others killed unjustly by police, including Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman shot by police in her home in Kentucky. Friday would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.

In Boulder on Sunday, the protest started with Denver healers Zim Gagnu and Thalia Quiel working with others to build an altar in front of the Boulder County Courthouse. The altar, which includes flowers and candles, honors those killed by police. They also took donations to provide free healing services to black and brown people.

“We will breathe,” Gagnu said. “Your ritual of snuffing the breath out of us will not win. We will not kneel. We will not bend.”

After the altar was created, Dean Morales, one of the organizers, asked the crowd to spend almost nine minutes in silence — standing, not kneeling.

“We’re going to stand on our feet, because he can’t stand right now,” he said, referencing Floyd.

Kemba Douglas, a Boulder counselor who held a sign that read “We are tired,” shared experiences of being followed in grocery stores. She noted the crowd was much smaller than at events like the Bolder Boulder and urged people to have uncomfortable conversations with their neighbors to get them involved.

“You guys need to hear how deep this is for us,” she said. “This is 400 years. We feel this every single day of our lives.”

White talked about holding police accountable for using deescalation techniques and urged any police officers in the crowd to consider if they want to be part of an organization that has its roots in slave patrols. She also encouraged the protestors to educate themselves, including suggesting a “radical” website.

“There is nothing radical about not wanting to be oppressed,” she said. “There is nothing radical about wanting to be seen as a human being. There is nothing radical about not wanting your babies to be gunned down.”

Most of the speakers were young people and several identified themselves as queer. Older speakers included Lupita Montoya, who shared her story of her fight over her tenure denial by CU Boulder’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Hermine Ngnomire talked about growing up in Boulder, adding the march was “the first time I’ve felt welcome.”

For the march, people chanted “tell me what democracy looks like, this is what democracy looks like” and “Whose streets? Our streets.” Organizers asked them not to chant ““Hands up! Don’t shoot!” or “I can’t breathe,” saying neither were experiences that the mostly white protesters were likely to have.

Morales urged people to support a bill in the state Legislature that would allow people to sue law enforcement officers in their individual capacities over allegations of infringement of constitutional rights. The bill also calls for sweeping changes to law enforcement operations.

He said he’s tired of hearing white people say they’re sorry about police brutality.

“Stop saying I’m sorry,” he said. “Start saying I’m doing.”