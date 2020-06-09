City Manager: Boulder police budget reform may not be discussed until next year as coronavirus slashes municipal expenses

With protests in the name of police reform and racial justice as well as a deadly pandemic both continuing across the country, Boulder housing policy has become a target for activists with widely varied viewpoints as demonstrations start reverberating on issues outside law enforcement tactics.

A group including residents from across Boulder County and the state and as far away as Vancouver flooded City Council email inboxes over the weekend in an apparently coordinated effort to urge reallocation of public funding away from the municipal police force. Their messages, sent in a format that seemed to be copied and pasted from a single source with the only notable differences the individual names, neighborhoods and cities of the senders, called attention to the gap in city spending between the police force and its Housing and Human Services Department.

Boulder Police Department’s 2020 budget approved by City Council last year is $38.6 million, up nearly $2.8 million from 2018, while the Housing and Human Services Department is running a $21.66 million budget this year, down $8.4 million from 2018, the activists noted in their emails. The housing department’s budget includes a decrease from a $16.8 million expenditure on community investment in housing two years ago to $5.9 million this year.

“That’s untenable, especially coming from a city that prides itself in promoting equity. I strongly suggest that the Boulder Police Department be defunded immediately and that the money go towards creating and maintaining affordable housing within city limits. I would also like to see policy enacted around increasing limits on unrelated residents within a home,” the email sent by dozens stated.

City Council is set to hear an update Tuesday on the progress of starting a new system of police oversight by bringing on a staffer independent from Boulder officers to conduct reviews of complaints against cops and of department policy along with a new panel of community members to assist. Council also will hear a presentation on the city’s financial standing amid the economically calamitous coronavirus pandemic forcing municipal budget cuts by tens of millions. But City Manager Jane Brautigam would prefer to delay a discussion around any budgetary moves concerning the police.

“The defund the police effort is really focused I think on police reform, and if we were to change the allocation of funding, to me that would happen over time, with more of a focus on the 2021 budget and not the 2020 budget,” Brautigam said. “Right now, we’re in a situation where we need to cut our budget to where we have a balanced budget for this year, and trying to re-imagine the police department in the midst of that is not something we can be doing.”

A $750,000 purchase of a Police Incident Command Vehicle has been deferred as part of the slashes to public spending, a city memo on Boulder’s financial picture said. Meanwhile, Mayor Sam Weaver signed onto the Obama Foundation-backed My Brother’s Keeper pledge to reform police use of force policies last week, while Police Chief Maris Herold also promised possible changes, including to use of force and to data collection on stops and the reasons officers make them.

Councilwoman Rachel Friend requested Herold provide information on expenses related to purchases of tear gas and other military-style equipment by the police department, while Councilwoman Junie Joseph hopes to learn whether it is possible for the department to promise to not hire an officer who has been fired or drew severe disciplinary misconduct claims from another jurisdiction, and whether some cops could stop carrying guns.

But it isn’t just police practices spurring marches and demonstrations in support of racial justice at this point, as the pandemic, and its disproportionate impact on people of color, especially black people, has laid bare how the housing and jobs that have been filled by mostly nonwhites for decades have left them more exposed and less able to work from home when necessary, according to reporting in the New York Times Magazine. Boulder has made numerous pledges to address systemic racism locally, including in its housing policies.

“I understand that police reform is much more complex. We also need to reform our economic and political systems,” Joseph wrote in an email. “But, my hope with these questions is that we can begin with what is in front of us and what is pressing in the minds and hearts of our community members.”

Last week also brought comments from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the role housing policy has played in the structural racism that has been opposed, especially in criminal justice and policing, on a scale not seen since perhaps the 1960s through marches across the nation that were sparked initially by video of a white Minnesota policeman kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest while the black man cried out, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd died shortly after.

“African-American families that were prohibited from buying homes in the suburbs in the 1940s and 1950s, and even into the 1960s, by the Federal Housing Administration gained none of the equity appreciation that whites gained,” historian and academic Richard Rothstein said in the film “Segregated by Design,” based on his acclaimed book The Color of Law, according to Forbes.

Housing policy has long been criticized in Boulder for keeping many out of the city through a supply-limiting combination of its zoning and building height limits, its belt of open space surrounding the city and a faction of residents skeptical of residential development proposals beyond the scale of single-family homes. While efforts are underway by city staff to take a look at the city’s allowed uses of property in its respective zoning districts, with an emphasis on expanding future housing supply, allowing more dwellings within less space has long been considered by some a path to greater affordability in Boulder.

Yet it was just last month that residents pushed against zoning more conducive to housing development by writing to City Council with a plea to put on the fall ballot an initiative called “Protecting the Community from Pandemics by Limiting Density.” That plea came as elected officials were considering putting resident-led petitions for ballot measures directly to voters, thereby waiving signature requirements for petitioners to get measures on the ballot, as the coronavirus complicated efforts to gather signatures.

While the people-per-square-mile mark plays a hand in a pandemic’s intensity, CityLab last month reported “density is likely just one of a number of key factors that determine how vulnerable places are to the virus,” calling out connections to certain supply chains and tourist influxes, as well, with the latter having impacted Colorado’s resort communities near the spring skiing season’s height.

“There have been epidemics in the black community that have existed for generations before COVID,” Andre Perry, a fellow at the Brookings Institution and author of Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities, told NPR for a story noting blacks are 40% less likely to own their homes than whites. “COVID accentuated and exposed those epidemics.”

The picture being painted by the Black Lives Matter activists and events across the country becomes more clear, when that stat on black homeownership used by NPR is taken into consideration with a report released Monday on rental markets that focused on Boulder. The report by Self Financial found that residents in the Boulder metro area need to work 47 hours a week to afford rent for a one-bedroom dwelling on average, and 57.1 hours for a two-bedroom, making it the ninth most unaffordable small metropolitan area; the analysis examined 300 metros and all 50 states.

“The long-term effects of COVID-19 on wages, employment, and housing costs remain to be seen, but the crisis has further underscored many renters’ precarious financial situation,” the report stated.