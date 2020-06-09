GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Colorado state senator apologizes for “step on the neck” remark

Lywanna Melvin raises her fist near the state Capitol during the fifth consecutive day of demonstrations in Denver on June 1, 2020. Protests continue in cities across the country after George Floyd, who was black, died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
By | aburness@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

State Sen. Rob Woodward apologized on the Senator floor Monday for referring to “colored people” and complaining that a bill would “step on the neck” of Coloradans.

Woodward, a Loveland Republican, said he uttered the words “colored people” on the Senate floor Saturday only because they had been incorrectly written by a Senate staffer into a transcript of floor proceedings that day.

“They are not words I’ve ever used before. In a split second, I plowed through and read what was on the paper in front of me,” he said.

He added that he was wrong to say a bill would “step on the neck” of anyone given that George Floyd just died in Minneapolis when an officer stepped on his neck.

“I realized mid-sentence that I was about to say something that was too raw,” Woodward said. “In my mind, I stopped before I’d finished that phrase. As I watched video this weekend, I saw that my mouth was faster than my brain. You saw me stumble to stop and say something else. But I clearly uttered the phrase.”

His statement concluded, “I will work to do a better job. If I screw up, call me on it. Help me learn and understand. I’ll do my best to grant you the same grace.”

Alexander Burness | Politics Reporter

Alex Burness covers politics for The Denver Post after previous work for The Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Independent and Loveland Reporter-Herald. He is a Maryland native and a graduate of Northwestern University.
