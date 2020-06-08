Erie to close portion of Briggs Street to expand outdoor restaurant space

Erie officials announced a portion of Briggs Street will be closed for restaurants to expand their seating areas.

On Monday, the 500 block of Briggs Street, between Wells and Moffat Streets, closed to support restaurants and the patio expansion program.

In May, the town announced it was creating a temporary program to allow restaurants to operate in outdoor patio settings adjacent to the businesses.

“The intent of the program is to allow for greater social distancing and safety for restaurant-goers as state health orders now allow restaurants to resume sit-down service,” the town stated in an email.

On the webpage where businesses can submit proposals to operate in outdoor settings, Erie stated its regulations will be consistent with state guidelines released on May 25 that allow restaurants to open for in-person dining at 50% capacity of indoor occupancy limits or 50 people, whichever is less.

The Erie Farmers Market will move to the 600 block of Briggs Street, between Cheesman and Wells Streets, to accommodate the program.

The program will run through Oct. 31.

Businesses interested in participating in the program should visit bit.ly/3h6T159.

For more information, email economicdevelopment@erieco.gov.