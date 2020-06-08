Erie trustees discuss potential airport advisory committee

The Erie Board of Trustees could potentially create an airport advisory board after discussing the issue during its June 2 meeting. The Board first expressed interest during its May 12 meeting.

According to a staff report, while Boulder does not have an advisory board, there is one for Longmont’s Vance Brand Airport and for Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield.

In 2016, the board adopted the Airport Master Plan which describes the short, medium and long-term development plans needed to meet future aviation demand and provides a guide for growth of the airport to coordinate with future demands.

That same year, trustees considered an ordinance to amend the town code to form an advisory board, but it never came to fruition.

“Airport Advisory boards can do a great job,” said Town Administrator Malcolm Fleming. “In my experience, advisory boards can be tremendously helpful.”

Mayor Jennifer Carroll said the board could begin as an Ad-Hoc committee, which will give the group a year for the board to decide what the committee should focus on and how staff will interact with the group.

“I’m not hearing that we have a clear enough vision to get them going the way our other boards are operating,” Carroll said. “I want to make sure we’re doing our due diligence before we create more committees. That is putting a burden on staff, increasing the number of things we want to get done means either adding more staff time or dropping other priorities.”

Trustee Bill Gippe said he did not see the benefit of creating an ad-hoc committee for the airport.

Fleming said the board could add a clause which states if the group is not effective within a certain time, the board could vote to dismantle it.

Erie airport volunteer and Metro Denver Aviation Coalition representative Scott deLouise said he believes there will be “tons” of applications.

“We want the most passionate people, but you want the most diverse group of people,” deLouise said. “In order to create economic development, you need to have a long-term perspective on this. A short-term group of people don’t really serve that purpose.”

One aspect the board did agree on was having members of the community involved with the advisory board.

“We have a broad base of community members who really care about the airport and its successes,” said Trustee Sara Loflin.

Fleming said he would work with staff and deLouise to create a draft for a potential board for the trustees to vote on. A date has not been announced when this could return to the board.