High of 74 with a chance of more rain and wind today in Boulder

Boulder could see some rain and more high winds to start off the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 74 and an overnight low of 43, with a 50% chance of rain and winds 23 to 28 mph with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of 46 with a 40% chance of rain and winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 78 and an overnight low of 50.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 55.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 58.
