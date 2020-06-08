Karl Dorrell expects more activism in future from CU Buffs

No doubt, Karl Dorrell will not soon forget his first official team function as the leader of the Colorado football team.

It was at once unusual and emotional.

During his online call with the media on Monday, Dorrell said that Friday’s Buffs March, in which hundreds of CU athletic personnel and student-athletes marched through Boulder as part of the protests that have swept through the nation in the two weeks since George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, counted as his first in-person team function with his club.

Dorrell opened the festivities on Friday with an emotional speech as the bulk of his Buffaloes football team arrived at the march’s starting point at the corner of 13th and College. He also said his team plans to keep their voices heard in matters of social injustice and racial inequality in the near future.

“We had a number of people, not just on the football side, but a number of our student-athletes. We had faculty, people in our athletic department. And just casual bystanders in and around campus that got word of it and wanted to be part of it,” Dorrell said. “I think it was a really good turnout. I think it was a really positive step with us being proactive about the process, like most of the country is dealing with right now.

“We talked as recently as (Monday) morning that we probably want to do something actively at least once a month. I’m not saying we want to protest, but I would say we want to make for certain that this subject doesn’t just kind of wane as time goes by, which a lot of these things tend to do from time to time. It is definitely something that’s going to be on our agenda throughout the year. I think it’s important for our country to kind of step up like this and empower our young people to be a big part of the process. Voting is going to be big this year with everything that’s going on. There’s a lot of big dynamics that are about to come to the forefront here in a short period of time. And I think our young people should be involved in that.”

Dorrell was unable to offer any vision as to what those efforts might look like out of his team, as next week marks the beginning of being able to hold voluntary workouts on campus for the first time since the pandemic shutdown. Yet for a generation of student-athletes using their voices and social media platforms to call for an end to systemic racism, expect to hear more of the Buffs’ voices in the coming weeks and months.

“I’ve been very pleased with my players’ reaction to this issue of social injustice and systemic discrimination,” Dorrell said. “A week ago Monday we had a great team meeting for about two hours. I said some things that were very emotional. The players said some things that were very emotional. I think what came from it is we wanted to quickly put something into action that shows a sign of support and unity about wanting to make this change, and them wanting to be a big factor in taking a step forward in that process. So we did organize that rally last Friday and it went very well.”