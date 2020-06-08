GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

PDC Energy sues landowner over alleged…

News
Business

PDC Energy sues landowner over alleged royalties fraud

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

DENVER and WELD COUNTY — PDC Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCE) is suing an Arkansas woman who it said wrongfully claimed and received $1.64 million in well royalties in 2017 and 2018.

According to its complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Colorado on Friday, Denver-based PDC alleges that it received a claim in 2017 from Arkansas resident Beverly Smitherman, who claimed royalty interest in the revenues made from production at 18 wells in unincorporated Weld and Adams counties between Thornton and Brighton.

A year later, PDC claims, a third-party trust disputed Smitherman’s claim on the mineral revenues, which led to her royalties being suspended in September 2018.

PDC paid Smitherman just more than $1.64 million in royalties from August 2017 to September 2018. The company claims that Smitherman and her attorney initially acknowledged being paid the royalties in error in December of that year, but have since refused to return the funds.

PDC is asking the court to require Smitherman to return the royalties and pay attorney fees and additional damages as deemed proper.

The listed attorneys for Smitherman did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Wellness Chiropractic By Dr. Robin Waterbury

    Dr. Robin Waterbury provides wellness chiropractic services that restore and maintain your health. Your body has its own magnificent ability...
  2. The Work Of Top Colorado Artists

    Every day at the Independence Gallery is like a Colorado art show. Discover the work of top Colorado artists. This...
  3. Comprehensive Medical And Cosmetic Dermatology

    Dermatology Center of the Rockies provides comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology to families along the Front Range. For more than...
  4. Spanx Designer Shapewear

    Christina’s Luxuries has the best selection of fine intimate wear in Boulder. You’ll find an amazing treasure trove of styles...
  5. A Great Selection Of Pet-Friendly Carpet

    When you think “best flooring store,” think Carpet Masters of Colorado. They have the full range of flooring solutions. You...