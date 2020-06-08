Planned Parenthood shooting: Colorado Supreme Court rules lawsuit should go to jury

A jury will decide whether Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains shoulders any responsibility for a 2015 mass shooting at its Colorado Springs clinic, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The court’s 4-3 decision strives to avoid creating a hard-and-fast rule for all liability cases in which mass shooters attack businesses, but dissenting justices worry the ruling will put an undue burden on business owners.

A district judge previously found that Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains couldn’t be held responsible for the shooting because the actions of confessed shooter, who is accused of killing three people and wounding nine others in the November 2015 shooting, were the overwhelming cause of the carnage.

But the state Supreme Court ruled Monday that the decisions should be made by a jury, not a judge. There is enough debate as to whether Planned Parenthood could have anticipated, prevented or lessened the severity of the attack through security measures that a jury should consider the evidence.

Justice Richard Gabriel wrote for the majority that it’s possible a reasonable juror would find Planned Parenthood responsible to some degree for the attack — in part because the organization “had long been the subject of known threats of such violence, making the likelihood of an event like that which occurred less remote and arguably more foreseeable.”

Gabriel differentiated the Planned Parenthood attack from other mass shootings where the businesses were found not liable — like the 2012 attack at an Aurora movie theater — because of the ongoing and escalating threats to Planned Parenthood around the time of the shooting.

Justices Melissa Hart, Monica Marquez and Brian Boatright dissented, arguing that the court’s decision wrongly shifts the risk posed by mass shooters from the attackers to landowners.

“The dangerous consequence of this move is to subject a landowner to liability for the irrational actions of a mass murderer, who has no concern about detection or death,” Hart wrote.

She argued that the decision may also place additional liability on businesses that are politically controversial versus those that are not, creating an environment in which controversial businesses are “uninsurable or require impossibly expensive fortifications.”

“After today’s decision, antisemitic fanatics can impose additional costs on synagogues, and White supremacists can inflict the same on Black churches or businesses,” she wrote. “Threats of violence often precede acts of violence at these locations, as they did at Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. I fear the consequences of today’s decision will be felt well beyond this litigation.”

Gabriel wrote that the court’s decision should not be interpreted that way.

The majority’s ruling is not intended to “suggest either that different rules apply to what may be deemed ‘politically neutral’ sites, on the one hand, and potentially ‘incendiary’ sites such as a women’s health clinic, on the other,” he wrote, adding that mass shootings can happen virtually anywhere and potential targets do not need to build fortresses to protect against risk.

Rather, he wrote, the court’s decision is tailored specifically to the case at hand.

Kirk McCormick, an attorney for the victims of the shooting, said Monday the court’s decision is a “reaffirmation of longstanding Colorado law that preserves the place of jurors, of lay people, to make these determinations.”

“The jury will decide who caused our clients injuries and they’ll be able to decide in terms of a percentage out of 100% what percent should be charged to Robert Dear and what percentage to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains,” he said. “And then separately how much money should be awarded to our clients in order to compensate them for their injuries and damages.”

A date has not yet been set for that proceeding, he said.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and an attorney for the group did not return requests for comment Monday.