Sexual assault trial for former CU Boulder student rescheduled for October

A former University of Colorado Boulder student accused of raping a female student after a sorority event last year has had his trial rescheduled for October.

Zachary Orion Roper, 21, is scheduled for a five-day trial starting Oct. 19 on charges of sexual assault on a helpless victim, a Class 3 felony, and sexual assault on a victim incapable of appraising conduct, a Class 4 felony, according to court records.

Roper’s original April trial date was canceled due to the coronavirus, which put a halt on all Colorado jury trials in the spring.

Roper remains free on bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, the named victim was in a sorority and attended a “date dash” event in Loveland on Jan. 31 in which members were required to bring a date.

The woman was set up with Roper by another member but had never met him before the event. According to the affidavit, the woman was drinking with Roper and others before going to Loveland and did not have a clear memory of most of the night.

The woman said the next thing she remembered after drinking was waking up with Roper sexually assaulting her.

Witnesses told police the woman was sent to the sorority house in an Uber with Roper when she became too intoxicated, per the sorority’s policy. But the Uber driver told police Roper changed the address from the sorority house to his own apartment during the ride.

The driver said the woman was asleep for most of the ride and needed help getting out of the car due to her level of intoxication.

Another sorority member who had been told to expect the woman to arrive at the house became concerned when she never arrived, and went to Roper’s apartment with several other members.

The women told police they walked into Roper’s bedroom to find him sexually assaulting the woman, and got her out of the room and to a hospital for a sexual assault examination.

Roper’s roommate also told police he witnessed Roper having sex with the named victim.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
