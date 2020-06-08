GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Trail Ridge Road to close at 6 tonight

Trail Ridge Road to close at 6 tonight

Rocky Mountain National Park officials expect 8-9 inches of snow above 10,000 feet

ESTES PARK, CO – June 3, 2020: Plowing on Trail Ridge Road east of Forest Canyon in May. The road will reopen on June 4. (Courtesy of Rocky Mountain National Park.)
Trail Ridge Road will close at 6 tonight due to snow predicted during the evening, according to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Rain on the high-elevation highway will change to snow around 5 p.m., with 8 to 9 inches expected above 10,000 feet, along with 25 mph winds and drifting snow, according to a release from the national park. The road reaches an elevation of 12,183 feet.

The highway, U.S. 34, will be evaluated Tuesday; there is no set time for when it will reopen.

The Trail Ridge Road status line can be reached at 970-586-1222 for information on its current condition.

Carina Julig

