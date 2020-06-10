29th St. fitness center could become affordable housing

BOULDER — RallySport Health and Fitness Club, an aging gym at 2727 29th St. in Boulder, could be repurposed to serve as much-needed affordable housing.

Plans call for the development of 100 permanently affordable units, which would be managed by Boulder Housing Partners. Homes at the site on the northwest corner of 29th and Bluff streets would range from 525-square-foot studios to 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom apartments, according to documents submitted to the city for concept review.

Plans call for those units to spread across three, three-story buildings surrounding a courtyard.

“Housing that’s affordable allows families to live where they work. Housing that’s affordable provides people with the opportunity to live in the city of Boulder who may not otherwise be able to live here — not just those with privilege,” BHP director of real estate development Laura Sheinbaum said during a recent Planning Board review of the project.

The project site falls within Boulder’s designated Opportunity Zone, which city leaders have identified as a region where additional housing should be encouraged to help reduce the jobs-housing imbalance.

“The site is really rich in commercial services, restaurants, grocery stores and retail,” Coburn Architects principal Bill Hollicky told Boulder planning officials. Coburn is working with BHP on the apartment community’s design.

Land-use changes in recent years have been aimed at sparking residential development in the area “and that’s starting to happen,” Hollicky said. “… By dropping residential [units] into the area, we’re starting to make it a little more balanced.”

The 2727 29th St. lot is still owned by Rallysport LLC, but BHP plans to close on the property later this summer. Additional plans will be submitted and reviewed after the land is purchased.

