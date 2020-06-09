GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office searching…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office searching for motorcycle riders in Peak to Peak road-rage incident

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three motorcycle riders who were involved in a road-rage incident in which one of them reportedly pointed a handgun at a driver.

According to a release, the three motorcycles were seen at 2 p.m. May 30 driving and passing cars northbound near mile marker 38 of Peak to Peak Highway “in a dangerous manner at a high rate of speed.”

One of the motorcycles passed a vehicle on a double-yellow, but when a second tried to do the same the vehicle hugged the center line to try to prevent it.

When the second rider passed that vehicle, the driver pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the vehicle.

The motorcycles were last seen at mile marker 47 of Peak to Peak still heading north at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

Witnesses said all three motorcycles appeared to be sport bikes, black or dark in color with no visible license places. One of them had red-colored wheels, while another had a flashing rear taillight.

The riders are all believed to be men with black helmets. One of the helmets had some blue coloration on the back, while another had multiple pink breast cancer awareness ribbons.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder County sheriff’s Detective Angela Gondor at 303-441-3646.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
