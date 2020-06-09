Boulder man accused of assault with a skateboard

Boulder police have arrested a man after he reportedly hit another man over the head with a skateboard.

Michael Camacho Jr., 33, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, a man and a woman were in front of King Soopers, 1650 30th St., on May 17 when Camacho came up behind the man and hit him about six times in the head with a skateboard.

The woman said Camacho is her ex-boyfriend, and that he did not say anything prior to the attack.

The man reportedly told the woman he was fine before going into the store, but then later was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital with a laceration, skull fracture and brain bleed.

Police found surveillance video that shows a person swinging a skateboard at the victim’s head during an altercation before riding off on the skateboard.

The victim can be seen on the ground for about 30 seconds without moving.

According to the affidavit, Camacho has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, attempted forgery and attempted trespassing.

Camacho is being held on $25,000 bond and is set for a formal filing of charges on Wednesday, according to online court records.