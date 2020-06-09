Broomfield Civic Chorus surprises director with home concert

Singers with the Broomfield Civic Chorus surprised their director last week with an impromptu sing-along in her driveway.

The show was held June 1 as nearly two dozen members of the group showed up months after rehearsals had been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus.

“When they came last week, it totally blew me away,” Broomfield Civic Chorus director Barbara Schipper said Monday. “They all had their bandannas like masks. I could only see their eyes and the eyes were full of love.”

While wearing those masks, choir members sang several songs, including “Old Man River,” “Shenandoah,” “Once Upon a Time” and “God Bless America.”

“It had been a disappointment to both Mrs. Schipper and the choir members when their May concert had to be canceled due to COVID-19,” Marla Layman, librarian for the chorus, said. “The singalong was the choir’s way of showing their support and care for their beloved director.”

Practice typically begins in late August and includes practicing every Monday evening through the December concerts. Rehearsals pick up again mid-January and last through the choir’s May concert.

“We hadn’t gotten together since March,” Layman said. “One of our members (Mary Thatcher) came up with this idea of singing in Barbara’s driveway.”f

Choir members wanted to do something special for Schipper, who celebrated her 90th birthday in November. Thatcher phoned ahead to say she was bringing something to Schipper’s home.

“That was the ruse,” Layman said. “When Barbara opened the door, Mary not only had a bouquet of flowers, but the choir was in the driveway.”

Schipper started the Broomfield Civic Chorus in 1989, she said, and started with a group of about 25 singers. Since then it has grown to a 40 to 45-member choir. There are no try-outs to join and Schipper, who minored in chorale in college, teaches everybody their part.

Her late husband, a major in the United States Air Force, managed the choir along with Robert Pearson, who still fills that role. The choir is made up of people from all professions, including medicine and law to housewives and teachers, she said, and all of them are “loving people.”

During these times of coronavirus and protests, this visit was “a ray of sunshine,” Schipper said.

The choir can’t wait to get back together, she said, and back to their normal practices and concerts. Each year they perform at Broomfield High School for a Veterans Day program hosted in-part by the Broomfield Veterans Memorial Museum and at Presbyterian Church of Broomfield, where Schipper is also the choir director. At the church they ask people to bring photos of family members who served and display representatives from the different branches.

Choir members are grateful for all the support they have received through the years from the Broomfield Council on the Arts & Humanities as well as businesses, organizations and residents within the Broomfield community, Layman said. Their schedule and performances vary throughout the year, she said, include singing for nursing homes in the past.

The choir, which performs at the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony, also holds its own Christmas concert.