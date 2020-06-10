Colo. 119 to be closed for 4 hours Thursday for Boulder Canyon rock blasting

This Thursday and Monday, Colo. 119 will be closed to all traffic between mile markers 38 and 40 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for rock blasting in Boulder Canyon.

This rock blasting is a part of the ongoing Boulder Canyon Colo. 119 project, a $31 million project by the Colorado Department of Transportation in partnership with Boulder County. The project began in March 2019 with the goal of repairing damage done to Colo. 119 during the 2013 floods and of moving the roadway onto bedrock to make it better able to withstand future flooding events.

The rock blasting is intended to safely remove large boulders from atop a rock face and reduce rockfalls on Colo. 119, also known between Boulder and Nederland as Boulder Canyon Drive. The closure of the area will ensure that work may proceed as safely and efficiently as possible, as it is expected that large boulders will fall onto the roadway, according to a news release.

Boulder Canyon residents who live west of the Alps Inn will be unable to access Fourmile Canyon Drive during this closure, as the intersection of Colo. 119 and Fourmile Canyon Drive is located east of the blast site, the news release states.

Motorists coming from Boulder can take a northern alternate route via Colo. 7, U.S. 36 and Colo. 72 and a southern alternate route via Colo. 93 and Colo. 72. Motorists using the southern route should expect lane shifts and short delays because of a separate, ongoing roadwork project on Colo. 72 in Coal Creek Canyon between Plainview Road and Pinecliffe.

The news release states CDOT expects to need three to four more closure periods throughout summer and fall for rock blasting before the project’s completion, which is expected by late 2020. A specific number of closure periods and end date cannot be reliably determined, CDOT Communications Manager Jared Fiel said.

“We are beholden to Mother Nature for a lot of our schedule,” he said. “With the blasts, it depends on how much material comes down each time. Blasting is an inexact science.”

When CDOT began the project, it expected to complete the project by late summer, but officials announced in September that the project would continue beyond late summer.

As paving operations require certain temperatures to ensure asphalt quality, these operations could be delayed to spring 2021 if weather is incompatible with the current schedule.