Frederick to feature drive-through farmers market Friday

Frederick will kick off this year’s “Finale Fridays & Farmers Market” season this Friday with a drive-through market, town officials have announced.

Local vendors will be in Frederick’s Centennial Park parking lot, 630 Eighth St., from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, and the first 100 vehicles to drive through — while supplies last — will be treated to free Taste of Frederick food samples.

The town announced that vendors will include AleChemist Apiaries AA Honey, Crummies Meatless Crumble, Front Range Cannery, I Scream Colorado LLC, and Redemption Road Coffee.

Town officials said Friday’s event aims to support local vendors and treat the community while complying with state coronavirus pandemic safety guidelines, so people are advised to stay in their cars, and if possible, wear masks when interacting with vendors. There should only be one family per vehicle and multiple samples of the same product will not be given out to each car. No walk-ups will be allowed.

UCHealth will be on site from 2 to 6 p.m. for a community blood drive. Those interested in donating blood are required to make an appointment by signing up at tinyurl.com/y7q34afv or emailing DonateBlood@UCHealth.org before arriving on Friday.

Further information is available at frederickco.gov/Finale.