High of 63 with showers and high winds today in Boulder

Boulder could see some rain and more high winds while highs are expected to drop into the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 47 with an 80% chance of rain and winds 22 to 28 mph with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 50.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 83 and an overnight low of 55.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 59.