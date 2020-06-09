Local Moms Demand Action honors gun violence victims

Throughout East Boulder County on June 6, community members wore orange, placed rocks around the towns and held signs for Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Some were part of an organization called Moms Demand Action.

“We’re working to combat gun violence, as well as educate the population on the dangers of gun violence,” Carol Callicotte-Belmon, Co-Lead for East Boulder County Moms Demand Action, said. “As well as safe gun storage and safe gun usage.”

In East County, the organization’s group consists of members from all four communities. The group works with state senators and local representatives to discuss gun violence and potential bills.

“We were pretty instrumental in helping support the Extreme Risk Protection Order,” Callicotte-Belmon said.

The order is a petition which allows law enforcement, a family member or a household resident to petition to have a person’s firearms removed if they are deemed by a judge to be a threat to themselves or others.

“This is an election year, so we sent a questionnaire to all the candidates to see what their stances are on gun violence prevention and good gun sense laws,” Callicotte-Belmon said. “If they meet our requirements for what we believe necessary to pass some gun laws, we give them the good sense candidate of distinction.”

In terms of working with local communities, the group works to educate people on the prevalence of gun violence in the country.

“I think a lot of people aren’t aware of some of the statistics,” Callicotte-Belmon said.

According to EveryTown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention organization, every day more than 100 Americans are killed by gun violence. In Colorado, in an average year, 769 people die by guns, and the state has the 21st highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S. according to EveryTown.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s 2005-2012 firearm deaths in Colorado report, there have been more firearm deaths in the state than motor vehicle deaths. The report states from 2005 to 2012, 4,431 people died in the state as a result of firearms.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty has been working with the organization since he took office in 2018.

“My office partners with Moms Demand Action,” Dougherty said. “We attend their meetings on a fairly regular basis and they’ve invited us into presentations.”

He said his office has formed a strong working partnership with the group because of how many people have been hurt and killed through the use of firearms.

“The organization does incredible work at a grassroots level,” Dougherty said. “The ability of an organization like Moms Demand Action to advocate for and connect with the legislature for changes that we need in our laws in order to reduce gun violence are really absolutely essential.”

He said the county is lucky to have the organization.

“They make a real difference in the lives of others,” Dougherty said. “I see people who are passionate about trying to protect kids and adults from gun violence. That can be done by taking some fairly easy but important steps with our legislature and Congress. Moms Demand Action has just really developed an incredibly effective way of connecting with legislators and leaders around efforts to reduce gun violence.”

Wearing Orange

While normally the first week of June brings the group together to hold a rally in Lafayette, the coronavirus pandemic changed plans.

“We usually have speakers,” Callicotte-Belmon said.

Instead, the group painted rocks orange and wrote, ‘wear orange, June 5’ on them before placing them around the communities. Moms Demand Action wears orange on June 5 to honor survivors of gun violence and shine a light on the impact of gun violence.

The event began after Hadiya Pendelton was shot and killed in Chicago one week after performing at President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013. Louisville and Lafayette City Councils and the Superior Board of Trustees both approved a proclamation declaring June 5 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“We’re not an anti-gun organization,” Callicotte-Belmon said. “We are for sensible, common sense gun laws that would help reduce gun violence in this country. We believe a big part of that is education.”

She said the organization has taken a step up to address domestic violence victims being sheltered with abusers, and children home alone where guns may be loaded and unlocked.

More recently, with the protests around the nation to honor George Floyd and others who have been killed by police, the organization has been working to partner with other groups.

“We do know gun violence very much disproportionately affects communities of color,” Callicotte-Belmon said. “We’re very well aware of that and trying to raise awareness on that and find ways we can help.”

Lafayette resident and regional lead for the organization, Helen Kamin, has been a part of the group since 2014.

“After Columbine on April 20, 1999, I was afraid for my three sons,” Kamin said. “I became aware of the gun culture in the U.S.”

She said after the shooting at Sandy Hook she began reaching out to state legislatures, and then found the organization.

“I was drawn to Moms because it is a grassroots organization run primarily by women, that has utilized the amazing skills, education and expertise of so many Moms around the country,” Kamin said. “We were involved in planning and execution of tasks. We were all leaders. I’ve met so many brilliant women around the country with diverse backgrounds, but with a common goal.”

To learn more about the organization, visit momsdemandaction.org.