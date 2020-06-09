Longmont gives conditional OK for July Fourth fireworks show at new location

The city has conditionally approved permitting Longmont’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show to be held on city property south of the downtown area but is seeking Boulder County Public Health’s sign-off on the plan.

Assistant City Manager Sandi Seader said Tuesday afternoon that Longmont has tentatively approved a new location for the event, on the grounds of the Longmont campus of the Boulder County Regional Fire Training Center, which is on 13 acres of city-owned property at 111 First Ave.

In years past, the fireworks were launched from a site at the north end of the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road. Numerous people typically have shown up in person to view the pyrotechnics from southwest Longmont locations in gatherings on or near the fairgrounds. But due in part because of state and county health orders against large gatherings and heath departments’ other social-distancing separation requirements during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Longmont and Boulder County had ruled out using that county fairgrounds launch site this year.

However, Skyline Kiwanis, the service club that for years had contributed funds to offset the costs of the show when it was city sponsored — and which this year is the main sponsor — has been working with city officials to find a safer acceptable alternative location inside Longmont’s city limits.

Seader said Tuesday that under a “use of public places” permitting process, Longmont has conditionally granted Skyline Kiwanis Club’s application for holding the show at the fire training center. She said she would send the proposal to Boulder County Public Health on Tuesday afternoon to seek the county health department’s opinion on allowing the fireworks event to be held there.

Seader said in an email later Tuesday that the city also is working on finalizing a traffic plan, “as we will close several streets in order to discourage social gathering and maintain the appropriate ‘fall out zone’” for the fireworks.

“There will be no gathering opportunities, and people will be encouraged to watch from their homes,” Seader said.

“We remain optimistic” about holding the show at the new location,” she said, “but there are a number of pieces that still need to come together for this to be a go and still ensure we are protecting our community. Until then, the fireworks display is still tentative.”

Skyline Kiwanis spokesman Scott Nix said in a Tuesday afternoon interview that the club has been “checking the boxes” for getting government permission to use the fire training center — a site he said city officials suggested — but that “at this moment, we have not gotten final approval.”

“I hope they do it,” he said, adding that a health department verdict is needed soon in order for Skyline and its fireworks display contractor to proceed with the July 4 event.

The fireworks vendor “can’t do it at the last minute,” Nix said, so the local health-and-safety ruling “has got to be quick.”