Lyons fire chief resigns after Facebook comment on Denver racial justice protests stirs tensions

Lyons Fire Protection District Chief J.J. Hoffman resigned Monday evening after an investigation by the NAACP into comments the chief made on Facebook about racial justice protesters in Denver.

The Lyons Fire Protection District announced the resignation in a statement on its website on Monday.

“This evening, Chief J.J. Hoffman resigned his position with the Lyons Fire Protection District in response to remarks he made on social media,” the statement read. “Chief Hoffman expressed to us that he felt it was in the best interests of the Lyons Fire Protection District for him to resign.”

Hoffman served as Lyon’s fire chief for the past 11 years. His resignation followed a statement from a personal Facebook account at the end of May. According to a news release from the NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State Conference, Hoffman had been tagged in a comment that read: “I think the denver police should have denver fire dept G it 2 and 1/2 inch line and their monitor and wash all this human trash into the gutter.”

Hoffman responded, saying: “ha ha if I was down there I definitely would open up our high pressure bumper turret and have some fun.” Hoffman later apologized on Facebook and the post was removed.

“I never posted this on an open public forum I posted a a very long thread on my own personal page and another private page about the riots in Denver,” Hoffman wrote. “For those who know me, I’m a very caring person, believe me or not that’s fine. I have dedicated over 31 years of my life in helping others and truly do care about human life. There are some on this thread that will not believe me when I say that, again all I can say is sorry if I offended you. I am not trying to belittle history.”

Since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis after officer Derek Chauvin was seen kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest, people across the nation have been protesting to demand police reform and to bring an end to systemic racism. Denver police have attempted to break up the crowds of protesters by firing pepper bullets and tear gas into the crowds.

Colo. state Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, said he received more than a dozen emails, Facebook messages and texts from people who were upset by Hoffman’s social media post. Singer then filed a complaint with the NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State Conference, prompting an investigation into Hoffman’s remarks on Friday, according to the news release.

“Fire hoses used against Americans demanding racial injustice and change can only harken us back to one tragic event in our history: the Birmingham campaign of 1963,” Singer wrote in the complaint.

The Birmingham campaign was a civil rights movement in which women, men and children protested for equal rights over the course of eight days. Alabama police responded to protesters by openly attacking them, siccing large dogs on them and spraying them with high-pressure fire hoses, according to an article in the New York Daily News.

Singer, a member of the Boulder County NAACP, said he chose to file the complaint with the NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State Conference because “I didn’t want local sentiments to get in the way of the much broader conversation about the role of race and making sure everyone can feel comfortable with public safety.”

Singer added that it didn’t feel right to stay silent on the issue.

“This has been personal to me, there’s such a huge part of Lyons in my heart,” said Singer, whose district includes Lyons. “Hoffman has been part of rebuilding a community after an awful historic flood. When these things feel personal, that’s when it’s most important that we stand up and do things differently.”

Rosemary Lytle, the president for the NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State Conference, contacted Lyons officials.

“A person with such cavelier disregard to the facts of history — a history of fire hoses and police dogs used to deter righteous, youthful protestors in the ’60s civil rights movement — does not deserve to serve in a public position, especially not in these critical moments where the fight for civil rights and social justice continues, but some of the same old abusive police tactics are still being misused,” Lytle said.

The Colorado State Fire Chiefs released a statement following Hoffman’s social media post, saying Hoffman’s comments do not represent the values of the Colorado fire service.

“The fire service should never be used, or allow itself to be used to control any manner demonstrations by citizens expressing their First Amendment rights,” the statement read.

Lyons Mayor Nicholas Angelo also posted on Facebook, saying he met with Hoffman and described him as “devastated.”

“I think we were prepared to handle this in a more mature manner as a town and that JJ was willing to learn and progress as all of us must,” Angelo wrote.

Angelo did not respond to additional requests for comment before deadline. Hoffman also could not be reached for comment.

The Lyons Fire Protection District’s statement thanked Hoffman for his service in its statement. It also stated the search for a new chief will begin immediately. Toshen Golias, the president for the Lyons Fire Protection District Board of Directors, said the protection district had nothing further to add about the matter.

Singer said he hopes that the situation leads to a meaningful discussion.

“I want people to understand that his resignation doesn’t mean the conversation is over,” Singer said. “We need to broaden and add thoughtful input on the hiring of the next fire chief and make sure everyone feels welcome and heard.”