GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Platte River Power Authority Roundhouse wind…

NewsBoulder Area news

Platte River Power Authority Roundhouse wind project testing begins

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

FORT COLLINS — Testing of Platte River Power Authority’s largest source of wind energy began late last week after construction recently concluded on both the Roundhouse Renewable Energy Project and the generator outlet connecting the 225-megawatt facility to Platte River’s Rawhide Energy Station.

Wind energy generated by the facility will flow to Platte River’s owner communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland.

“Completion of the Roundhouse wind project is one significant step of many we will need to take on the path toward achieving a 100% non-carbon energy portfolio,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River, said in a written statement. “Once online, this project will help us deliver approximately 48% noncarbon energy to our owner communities.”

A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC owns and operates the Roundhouse site and will sell the electricity to Platte River under a 22-year power purchase agreement. Platte River owns the 230-kilovolt generator outlet that will carry power to the transmission interconnection at Rawhide, from which it will be delivered to Platte River’s owner communities. Owning the generator outlet guarantees the exclusive delivery of wind power from Roundhouse for the duration of the purchase agreement and beyond, according to Frisbie.

Testing of the facility and of the transmission interconnection at Rawhide will continue through early June, with commercial operations expected to begin by the end of the month.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Wellness Chiropractic By Dr. Robin Waterbury

    Dr. Robin Waterbury provides wellness chiropractic services that restore and maintain your health. Your body has its own magnificent ability...
  2. The Work Of Top Colorado Artists

    Every day at the Independence Gallery is like a Colorado art show. Discover the work of top Colorado artists. This...
  3. Comprehensive Medical And Cosmetic Dermatology

    Dermatology Center of the Rockies provides comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology to families along the Front Range. For more than...
  4. Spanx Designer Shapewear

    Christina’s Luxuries has the best selection of fine intimate wear in Boulder. You’ll find an amazing treasure trove of styles...
  5. A Great Selection Of Pet-Friendly Carpet

    When you think “best flooring store,” think Carpet Masters of Colorado. They have the full range of flooring solutions. You...