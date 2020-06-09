Sean Maher: Choppy waters ahead

As I write this column on Friday afternoon for the Monday edition of the Camera, the stock market is soaring. The NASDAQ 100 just hit an all-time high and the Dow is up over 45 percent since the big drop back in March. If you look at those numbers, it seems the economic crisis is behind us and it is smooth sailing ahead.

What is happening on Wall Street seems to be disconnected from what local small business owners are telling me. Yes, it is good news that restaurants and retailers have been allowed to reopen and serve customers in person again. But most people I speak to feel like they are navigating choppy and uncharted waters. They have endured a huge disruption and it is far from over.

In places like Boulder with expensive rent and high property taxes, dealing with landlords is one of the biggest challenges for many. While some property owners have been helpful and offered concessions so their tenants can stay afloat, others have not.

My advice to landlords who are playing hardball is to consider the alternatives. If you lose a tenant now, the chances of replacing them are slim. Not many businesses are out looking for retail, restaurant or office space in this environment — especially not at premium lease rates.

Another problem is reduced capacity. I spoke to my old friend, Jay Elowsky from Pasta Jay’s last week. With the new distancing requirements, the seating at his restaurant on Pearl Street went from 100 seats to 44. Another downtown restaurant owner told me he had to reduce his seating from 148 to 68. How do you rebuild a successful business when you are mandated by law to operate at less than half of your capacity?

Kudos to city leaders for scrambling to allow new outdoor seating options in streets and parking lots. This is a big help for many restaurants. But it does not work for everyone and, of course, it is weather-dependent.

Getting workers to come back is turning out to be an unexpected challenge. Thanks to the generous $600 per week extra unemployment benefit, many employees are making more money not working. Several business owners told me they are limiting hours because they can’t get people to come back to work.

The supply chain is yet another headache for some businesses. Russ Chandler who owns Full Cycle at 18th and Pearl feels blessed that bicycles are in high demand right now but he can’t get enough inventory to take advantage of it. Many factories and distribution channels were shuttered for two months and even basic items are in short supply for both retailers and restaurants.

And of course, the biggest challenge facing local businesses is with customers and their willingness to come back out and resume a normal routine. A survey completed recently by the Downtown Boulder Partnership of over 1,000 residents showed that less than 20 percent would be comfortable sitting indoors at a restaurant. Just 39 percent felt comfortable eating on a restaurant patio or shopping in a retail store. Only 18 percent would go to a gym or health club to work out. And a third of respondents feel like businesses and activities in Boulder are reopening too fast.

As Pasta Jay told me last week, “There are never any guarantees in business, but I’ve never seen anything like this — the total uncertainty around everything we deal with every day.” Will his customers come back? What about his employees? Will his new outdoor seating get rained out? Will his food delivery include all the ingredients he ordered? Will there be a new wave of the virus that causes another shut down?

I truly hope the optimism on Wall Street translates into the economic rebound that Main Street desperately needs but we are not there yet. Local businesses are still facing enormous uncertainty and big challenges. My plea to landlords, city leaders and customers is to support them any way we can.

When we do make it through these uncharted waters, Boulder will be a much better place if our small businesses survive. And since it is Friday afternoon, I think I’ll do my part and head down to Pearl Street for a cold beer at an outdoor table.

Sean Maher is the CEO of RRC Associates in Boulder. You can email him at sean@rrcassociates.com.