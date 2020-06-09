Superior trustees to continue discussion on Parq at Rock Creek potential development

The Superior Board of Trustees on Monday approved continuing the discussion in two weeks of a potential housing development along 88th Street.

The Zaharias property, now known as the Parq at Rock Creek, was designated for regional activity and higher intensity employment and commercial uses due to its proximity of U.S. 36 and South 88th Street, according to the staff report.

The project is bordered by residential development within Rock Creek Ranch, and is bounded by U.S. 36 and the Hodgson-Harris Reservoir. It could encompass 180 multi-family units, community amenities including a pool and fitness center, and common open space on 23 acres.

The units will be rented as townhome apartments and rent is projected to rent for an average of $2,500 to $3,000 per unit. According to the staff report, the project will also include nine below market rate units, which is 5% of the total units.

Regarding the open space, Dennis Cavallari of Steelwave Acquisitions, LLC, the applicant, is willing to dedicate land and construct an 8-foot wide trail which will connect public access.

During its June 2 meeting, the Superior Planning Commission approved the proposed plat. Residents who spoke during the virtual meeting voiced opposition to the project.

“It’s time to take a step back and look at the options,” said Superior resident Rich Coffman. “See if everyone wants this residential development to take place. I think now that all the modifications have been made, the residents that live here should have the final say.”

Chair of the Superior Open Space Advisory Committee Ryan Welch said while the committee could not voice whether the developer addressed all its concerns, the property is at the top of the committee’s priority list to purchase and create open space.

Superior resident Mary Sweet said there is already “tremendous” traffic on 88th Street and this project would create more.

“Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., we residents are very hard pressed to make a left onto Shamrock (Drive),” Sweet said.

The public comment ran until 11 p.m., which is the trustee’s end meeting time. The board did not approve to extend the meeting despite Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Lacis attempt to continue 30 minutes, which was opposed, then by 15 minutes.

The discussion will continue on June 22.