Wicked Gravity: Climbing out of racism

Racism in America is far more pervasive, complex and devious than I had realized.

The sad truth is, I never thought critically about ongoing racism until the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests. My apathy, in itself, is an example ofinexcusable white privilege. And ignorance.

“White people in North America live in a society that is deeply separate and unequal by race, and white people are the beneficiaries of that separation and inequality,” writes Robin Diangelo, in her eye-opening book, White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism. “As a result, we are insulated from racial stress, at the same time that we come to feel entitled to and deserving of our advantage.”

My gut reactions to racism are probably similar to what most white people experience. For example, when I hear “systemic racism” I assume I’m not part of the problem. I bristle when I think about being held accountable for the racism of earlier generations of white people. The term “white privilege” makes me feel uncomfortable because I don’t want to be lumped into the same category as people I see as prejudiced, discriminatory, racist.

I assume it’s not a problem that none of my climbing partners are people of color.

But I’m learning.

I’m learning how to navigate racism, white privilege, and how my, and our society’s, ingrained attitudes dictate an insidious attitude of white superiority.

I am no authority on these issues. Rather, I’m a beginner sharing my experience as one who has never been challenged in any way because of my whiteness, my maleness, my straightness, my able-bodied-ness, or anything else.

The current crisis is another reminder (even as we’re still enduring the pandemic) of how insignificant climbing is. Despite its meaning to climbers like me, who have latched on to climbing as a passion, a sport, an expression, a discipline … climbing rocks and summits is unnecessary.

Climbing out of racism, however, is absolutely critical to our growth on a personal and societal level. And it will be far more difficult than any natural cliff or mountain.

Diangelo writes, “The racial status quo is comfortable for white people, and we will not move forward in race relations if we remain comfortable.”

People of color experience racism in climbing, and white guys like me inadvertently propagate this norm. I ask myself, What would it be like if none of climbing’s “heroes” looked like me? What would it feel like to be the only person of color in a climbing gym, at a crag, in a community?

I don’t have the answers. All I know is that white people need to listen. We need to be humble. We need to internalize the fact that racism infects all of us, despite how “antiracist” we feel we are.

“The key to moving forward is what we do with our discomfort,” continues Diangelo. “We can use it as a door out — blame the messenger and disregard the message. Or we can use it as a door in by asking, Why does this unsettle me? What would it mean for me if this were true? How does this lens change my understanding of racial dynamics? How can my unease help reveal the unexamined assumptions I have been making? Is it possible that because I am white, there are some racial dynamics that I can’t see? Am I willing to consider that possibility? If I am not willing to do so, then why not?”

As white people and climbers, let’s welcome diversity. It will enrich our perspectives, teach us to be better, and enhance the otherwise homogenous nature of our sport.

I’m certain this article reads insufficient to many. I’m certain I’ve gotten some things wrong, and that I’m not the “right” person to write this. But I hope it’s better than not writing this.

I know I speak on behalf of many whites when I say our most challenging ascent, our climb out of racism, has begun. We can’t go back to change the past. But we can move forward — we WILL climb upward — with more awareness, self-critique, humility and love.

Becoming an ally

Become a better ally by following, supporting, and/or getting involved with these climbing organizations:

Brown Girls Climb (browngirlsclimb.com Instagram: @browngirlsclimb)

The Brown Ascenders (thebrownascenders.org Instagram @thebrownascenders) The

Brothers of Climbing (Instagram @boccrew)

Educate yourself with these tools: