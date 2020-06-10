Bear seen charging home’s door in west Boulder

A video of a bear cub displaying aggressive behavior outside a residence in Pine Brooks Hills in west Boulder was posted to Twitter on Monday by Colorado Parks Wildlife, Northeast Region, to caution residents about the dangers of interacting with cubs no matter their “cute and fluffy” exterior.

📍 From Pine Brook Hills in west Boulder. People think young bear cubs are cute & fluffy, but even a young bear like this is dangerous. Especially when it is displaying aggressive behavior like you see in this video. pic.twitter.com/4drxLf8s1T — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 8, 2020

The video shows the black bear cub charging the glass door Monday morning, which parks and wildlife officials attribute to the loss of its natural fear of humans. The same cub was also filmed entering a home last week, according to Jason Clay, a Colorado Parks Wildlife public information officer.

Even a bear cub this small can be dangerous to both humans and pets, which is why Clay explained that hazing a cub away from residences is important in preventing future problems. Hazing the bear helps both the bear and residents.

“You could haze it away many different ways; airhorns, bang pots and pans together, yell outside your window with a firm voice,” Clay said. “Anything to get that bear to move along and not feel comfortable hanging out right by you. You want bears to have their natural fear of humans and to not get habituated.”

Clay explained that the cub’s behavior is not normal for a bear, although he emphasized that they become habituated as they are rewarded with food foraged around people’s homes, like in unsecured garbage cans or bird feeders.

“It leads to our bears acting unnaturally, eating unnatural foods and it can lead to aggressive and dangerous situations as well,” he said. “The behavior from that bear (in the video) is dangerous behavior that could lead to further problems.”

Clay said a mother bear was not spotted near the cub. He said the cub is believed to be a yearling, around the age of one or two, which is a common age for bear mothers to leave their young.

While the threat of a protective mother bear was not apparent in this incident, officials posted a thread of tweets below the video to warn about the implications of human interaction with bear cubs. Not only is human interaction with cubs dangerous for humans, it can also be detrimental to the bears as they age.

“Bears are highly intelligent and resourceful animals,” one tweet stated. “When they have been rewarded with easy meals from human food sources, they will take greater risks to get the food they come to learn is in and around our homes.”

In its series of tweets, CPW urged residents to secure all parts of their house, including windows, garages and doors, to prevent an unwelcome visitor, as bears are notorious for entering houses through windows and raiding pantries.

“When you have bears around, report it to us so that we can monitor activity and behavior,” Clay said. “If a bear is starting to become habituated or aggressive, there’s steps we can take to try and curb that, for the bear, and also try to prevent dangerous situations or damage.”